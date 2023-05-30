Congress OpenAI CEO

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is one of several Silicon Valley AI leaders who have signed on to a statement expressing concerns about the risks involved in artificial intelligence development.

 Patrick Semansky/associated press

A group of technology leaders and scientists, including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, warned Tuesday against the risks posed by artificial intelligence, comparing its potential impact to nuclear war.

The warning was expressed in a 23-word statement.

