A group of technology leaders and scientists, including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, warned Tuesday against the risks posed by artificial intelligence, comparing its potential impact to nuclear war.
The warning was expressed in a 23-word statement.
“Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war,” they said in a statement posted on the site of the Center for AI Safety, a San Francisco nonprofit.
The statement, which is still inviting signatories, has been endorsed by some of Silicon Valley’s AI leaders, including Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, as well other technology executives, academics and scientists in the U.S. and beyond.
The Center for AI Safety statement acknowledged that there have been intense discussions about AI’s potential impact, especially since the introduction of ChatGPT in November.
“AI experts, journalists, policymakers, and the public are increasingly discussing a broad spectrum of important and urgent risks from AI,” the statement said. “Even so, it can be difficult to voice concerns about some of advanced AI’s most severe risks. The succinct statement below aims to overcome this obstacle and open up discussion.”
The initiative also aims to highlight “the growing number of experts and public figures who also take some of advanced AI’s most severe risks seriously.”
The statement follows other recent initiatives of technologists and scientists who expressed concern about the rapid advance of AI. In March, more than 1,000 AI leaders and experts called for a pause in the development of ChatGPT.