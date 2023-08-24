San Francisco’s history of incubating major players in the tech industry is well-known: Twitter was born in South Park; Instagram on Pier 38. Now, AI companies are flocking to San Francisco’s Mission District.
The most prominent, OpenAI, is the pioneering creator of the ChatGPT chatbot that has quickly become a go-to tool for almost any task, from picking a travel destination to creating a new recipe.
Others are following OpenAI to the Mission, including MindsDB, an AI database focused on helping grow other AI-centered applications and providing a coworking space and hub for other AI developers.
“The Mission is the hub for developers in San Francisco,” said Iain McIntyre, the head of growth for MindsDB.
But not all are sold on the wave of AI companies moving into the neighborhood. Ryen Motzek, president of the board of directors for the Mission Merchants Association, remembers how other waves of tech have affected the neighborhood.
“Traditionally, tech companies haven’t done a very good job of integrating themselves into communities like the Mission district and have their own exclusive bubble in which they live and work,” he said.
Then, when the pandemic hit, “they just left and worked remotely and left San Francisco to hold the bag,” Motzek said. Instead, he said, they made The City more expensive for everyone else and then moved to Lake Tahoe.
MindsDB, which employs 25 people, established its new 11,000-square-foot space headquarters at 17th and Shotwell Streets earlier this month — a gathering space for others in the AI community and startups looking for a foothold.
The space is worth the $22,000 monthly price tag in the long run, McIntyre said. Unlike other tech companies that have set up shop in The City in the past, MindsDB wants to be as integrated with the local community as it is with the AI community, and the Mission seemed like the perfect place to do that, he said.
“San Francisco’s office rents are very low at the moment, particularly in the Financial District,” he said. “But the Mission is just as hard as ever, if not more, because of this AI stuff and so many companies wanting to move here.”
“I think there’s just fear of the third tech boom, and that tech boom works really well for realtors, and it works well for those in that sector,” Motzek said. “For everyone else, I think it’s pretty bad ... There’s no positive angle for a lot of people that don’t benefit from it and are actually getting harmed by it through displacement.”
He said he doesn’t want to assume that AI companies will act the same way, but so far, none have reached out to his association or to other businesses in the community.
“I would just hope that they work to support the neighborhood rather than just use it as a place to have as their playground,” he said.
MindsDB is focused on other things at the moment. After opening its office a couple of weeks ago, it’s added a few new companies to its coworking space. In six months, there might be as many as 20.
Megan Brożek, CEO of Daios, moved her company from London into MindsDB’s coworking space last week. Daios attempts to help developers build ethical values into their AI.
“When we got here, we didn’t have an office,” she said. “We were working at a WeWork; it was so trashy.”
Fortunately, she said, she heard about MindsDB’s AI collective through word of mouth in the community and could transition quickly to their offices.
She had first considered moving the company to New York, she said, but quickly learned that San Francisco was the place to be when it came to AI.
“Since November last year, that momentum was growing a lot,” she said. “We didn’t know until we spent time here.”
She’s grateful she decided to come to San Francisco, she said.
“I like being by another startup,” she said. “I feel like you can kind of get stuck in your head, make dumb mistakes, go down rabbit holes.”
Mohamed Khaoulani, CEO of Squared Automation, agrees. Although he isn’t a member of the coworking space, he said he enjoys being surrounded by others in his community that he can bounce ideas off or draw inspiration from.
Like Brożek, Khaoulani is new to The City and quickly found a home at MindsDB.
“I’m meeting different people and different investors,” he said, which is helping him get his company off the ground. But more than that, being around the collective is helping him stay in the loop of what’s going on in AI.
“Here in San Francisco, we are 10 days ahead of everybody else,” he said. “I’m getting everything — I’m getting ideas; I’m getting new interest in new ways of doing things; I’m getting the latest innovations and the latest ideas.”
As MindsDB branches out into the community, the company plans to host events, parties and presentations for others in AI to further come together, McIntyre said. Some are already in the works.
In the meantime, he said, the company also focuses on ensuring it doesn’t repeat the mistakes made by other tech ventures.
“We want to get companies like Nixtla (one of the startups the company has partnered with) to be here and actually be able to afford to be here instead of having to pay for these grand expensive spaces that burn all of their money,” McIntyre said. “They don’t last very long.”
Conscious of the vacant offices left behind by tech companies downtown following the pandemic, McIntyre said, MindsDB is brainstorming ways to connect with the Mission, from commissioning a mural from a local artist to offering social grants — although it’s unclear for what yet.
“Being a great neighbor is part of being a great human,” MindsDB CEO Jorge Torres said.
However, Motzek remains skeptical that AI companies such as MindsDB will fulfill that goal.
“People that are from here, born and raised, have been victims of displacement due to the tech community,” he said. “I just hope that we learned from that and that there will be a better future ahead for tech and AI in working with the community rather than just dominating.”