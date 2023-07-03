The frenzy over AI was, once again, in the spotlight last week with jaw-dropping news about a little-known Silicon Valley startup.
Inflection AI, which launched its first chatbot a few weeks ago, raised $1.3 billion in new funding from prominent investors, including Bill Gates, LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, Forbes reported. The funding round valued the barely year-old Palo Alto company at a stunning $4 billion.
The AI boom triggered by the introduction of ChatGPT last November has led to a scramble to embrace and place bets on what is widely believed to be the next big technology wave.
Veteran Wall Street analyst Daniel Ives called it an "AI Gold Rush," similar to the investment craze triggered by the launch of the web in the 1990s.
The AI boom has not offset the impact of the economic downturn and the crash of the crypto market. But AI has emerged as the bright spot in a generally downbeat Silicon Valley VC world.
"This is an area that is still garnering a lot of investment compared to other segments," Heather Gates, managing director with Deloitte and Touche, told The Examiner.
The investments began pouring in shortly after ChatGPT's release. VC activity "ticked up" in the first quarter of the year after OpenAI received an "unconventional corporate investment from Microsoft," which has invested in the ChatGPT creator, according to Pitchbook.
Of the $23 billion in VC investments Pitchbook tracked in the first quarter, more than half, $13 billion, was for generative AI, the version of the technology that enables users to create high-quality content.
Stefan Hepp, a professor of entrepreneurship at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, said the difference between AI companies and the rest of the tech startup world in terms of VC interest is stunning.
"Money is down and money is harder to get," he said in a Chicago Booth Review podcast. "If you contrast that with A.I., you are in a different world. A.I. is attracting all the funding at the moment — and increasing amounts of funding."
As the Inflection AI funding news demonstrated, AI valuations are climbing dramatically, he said. Unlike other areas of VC investing where those valuations have come down significantly, in A.I., they have continued to expand, and they are now running on average about $90 million for a Round A or Round B. So that's a big increase. It shows you that there is something going on."
Ives called the AI trend "the start of a 4th Industrial Revolution… playing out across tech over the coming years that is still being underestimated by the Street in our opinion."
But the heightened investor interest in AI has inevitably led to worries of another tech bubble, especially in the wake of crypto's stunning collapse – a market which has plummeted to less than $1 trillion after soaring to a $3 trillion valuation just two years ago.
Some VCs like Logan Allin, managing partner and founder of Fin Capital, share the concern. Allin's VC firm has been investing in AI startups in the business technology market, but he said the AI frenzy triggered by ChatGPT reminds him of "the early days of crypto and the bubble that ensued."
The rush to finance crypto startups is being driven, in a way, by a fear of missing out, – FOMO, "which drove unrealistic valuations into founders that ultimately had limited tangible use cases or value for the applications of their products and regulatory uncertainty along with ethical concerns created a perpetual overhang," he told The Examiner.
Ex // Top Stories
We must collectively redouble our efforts to increase educational attainment, particularly of young Latino and African American students, writes John Trasviña
Buses are currently testing on some of San Francisco's busiest and hilliest routes
Driving over San Francisco’s most iconic span is about to get pricier
The AI frenzy has also been compared to the dot-com boom in the 1990s when VCs rushed to pour money into web-based companies, including many that turned out to be big flops.
Ives appeared to downplay the concerns of a bubble when he told clients in a note: "We view this as a 1995 Internet Moment ... NOT a 1999 Dot.Bubble Moment."
Still, warnings of an AI bubble have spread. This was underscored in a LinkedIn post by Stanford professor Paul Saffo, a respected Silicon Valley forecaster, who said a participant in a recent AI meetup talked about the enthusiasm for a new "venture." "In fact, we haven't even announced it yet and we are already getting incredible deal flow!"
"AI Bubble? What AI Bubble?" Saffo quipped.
The rush to finance AI startups is worrying even some VCs like Allin who said: "AI founders are forming companies with no business plan, tangible use case applications, or data moats and investors are providing significant funding at outsized valuations – that's like paying an artist upfront for a piece of art work when they just showed up with the paint."
"We believe the pool of investable and ultimately successful AI companies is far smaller than many believe," he said.
Nikolai Wadstrom, founder and CEO of Bootstrap Labs, a VC firm focused on AI, is critical of a specific trend which he said echoes a mistake from the Dot-Com Boom: a heavy emphasis on capital expenditure, or capex.
Tech startups during the dot-com boom had to build their own data centers, which meant spending a huge chunk of their VC funding on hardware led by the servers. That turned out to be unsustainable and it was a factor for the dot-com crash.
Something similar is happening now, Wadstrom said.
The AI boom was propelled by the emergence of more robust computing, especially more powerful and sophisticated semiconductors, like those produced by Nvidia. The Santa Clara chip giant has seen so much demand for its products that it turned Nvidia into a trillion-dollar company.
"I'm a little bit skeptical of some of those heavy early funded rounds that are going to capex," Wadstrom told The Examiner. "I don't think venture capital should actually even fund capex. We should fund the novel IP (intellectual property) innovation in this space, not capex."
But despite the bubbly hype, AI will undoubtedly lead to more innovations, Wadstrom said. "That's the nature of venture capital," he said. "It requires a little bit of broader risk to be able to uncover those really exciting opportunities. That will always happen, and that's part of it."
Saffo of Stanford echoed that view, saying, "Folks always misunderstand bubbles. I am always having to remind people that just because something is a bubble does not mean that it is also quite real with profound potential impact."
After all, AI's impact is undeniable, Gates of Deloitte said."It comes up in almost every conversation. I just personally think that this is the next big big thing."
Wadstrom agreed: "I personally think this is bigger, much, much bigger."