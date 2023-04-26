On April 30,1993, British computer scientist Tim Berners-Lee made a decision that would change the world: he gave free access to a new software protocol he recently invented.
That was the day the World Wide Web, which Berners-Lee created four years earlier, became public domain. It set the stage for the tech upheaval that has dramatically altered the way the world operates. In many ways, the revolution is still raging.
“The short answer about the 30th anniversary of the web is it's too soon to tell what this means,” Paul Saffo, a Stanford professor and well-known Silicon Valley forecaster, told The Examiner. “Because this revolution is still gaining steam.”
The web gave the public wider access to a network that until the 90s was the domain of academic researchers and computer enthusiasts: the internet.
Berners-Lee introduced the World Wide Web in 1989, calling it “an idea of linked information systems.” The web made it easier for academics and researchers to share information which appeared to be its initial objective.
“I have my documents and I want to have them be accessible and shareable. How do I do that? I need some protocol for doing that. That's what that is,” said Bill Mark, who was then a director at Lockheed Martin and is now president of the research institute SRI International.
Berners-Lee’s decision to make the web public domain was pretty much a non-event, Mark recalled. “I don't remember people going, ‘Wow. You're gonna remember where you were on that day.’ I don't think it was anything like that.”
“I had no idea how big it would become,” Mark told The Examiner. “And I bet you that either very few or no one knew how big it would become.”
The web became big, fast mainly because Berners-Lee had “a profound insight” about how the technology should be used and shared with the world, said Joe White, the U.K.'s technology envoy to the U.S. said.
“The fact that we had common standards in some ways would allow this thing to flourish in a way that it did,” White told The Examiner. “It wasn't a closed environment. It wasn't proprietary. It wasn't owned to profit from. It became this extraordinary platform that everybody benefited from.”
Why give away such a valuable technology? “I think it was just that sense of that's the right thing to do,” White, who knows Berners-Lee, said.
“He comes from that early internet generation of exploring and just just putting things out there... The web would have taken quite a different turn had it not been the case. We would have had competing platforms and protocols and standards. It allowed us to accelerate more quickly because that first paradigm was open. And it led to a great evolution in these things.”
The evolution sparked by the web “fundamentally remade the global economy, society and politics,” said Robert Siegel, a management lecturer at the Stanford Graduate School of Business. It unleashed a new wave of entrepreneurship that gave birth to companies that remain dominant today, led by Amazon, Google, Salesforce and Facebook.
Ex // Top Stories
You'll see Cruise's robotaxis more often, but you won't necessarily see more of them
Unless you're paying for a subscription, Twitter's verified blue checkmarks are a thing of the past. And some public figures who have them say they didn't pay
The Grammy Award-winning multi-genre artist returns to The City in August as part of the "Summer '23" tour, a 42-date excursion across the U.S.
Mattias Söderhielm was a visiting graduate student from Sweden when he consulted Saffo, the renowned Silicon Valley forecaster, about his master’s thesis. His plan had been to do a paper on the evolution of telecom networks. Saffo had another idea.
“Paul said, ‘This boring thing that you're doing, forget about it. You should write about this new cool thing,’” Söderhielm said. Saffo actually recalled telling Söderhielm, “Just throw that shit out. There's this thing called the worldwide web. And it is taking off like a rocket.’”
Söderhielm ended up doing more than writing an academic paper on the web. He became one of the web entrepreneurs in what became known as the dot-com boom. A year after the web became public domain, Söderhielm co-founded his first company, Passagen which became Sweden’s second biggest web portal.
But while the web ushered in a new era of progress, it also unleashed a new age of bitter divisiveness.
Siegel said that while there have been “major cataclysms every decade for the last a hundred and twenty plus years – wars, economic wobbling, etc.,” what makes the era since the introduction of the web unique is it “has been driven by computers and connectivity.”
What began as a tool that brought the world closer together also played a critical role in ripping it apart.
The web has become a powerful tool for spreading hate and disinformation. It fueled the rise of white supremacy in the United States and paved the way for repressive regimes in countries like Myanmar, the Philippines and Russia. This is largely because the web made it possible to create online enclaves where groups and individuals can spread messages that may not have any basis in reality.
Saffo cited the popular dictum, “Everybody is entitled to their opinion, but not their own facts.” “What we've seen is that everybody expects to be entitled to their own facts,” he said. “It is fueling this new tribalism.”
Söderhielm compares what happened with the web to the invention of the telegraph which people expected “will stop all wars because we can have instant communication and there need be no misunderstandings anymore between countries and peace will reign supreme.”
“Of course, that didn't happen,” he said. “You pin your hopes on a new technology and of course the new technology surprises you in often disappointing ways.”
The disappointment recently morphed into crisis and distress in his native Sweden which is looking to join NATO in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Sweden’s move is “a function of the fact that the world has become a much less safe place,” he said. “I would say the web and especially social media is largely to blame,” because it “makes it possible for dictators around the world to be much bolder than they could before, Putin being a prime example of that.”
Recent events underscore Saffo’s view that the story of the web is still unfolding and its full impact is still unknown.
“The eye of a hurricane is generally a lousy spot to guess its direction,” he said. “And we're very much in the middle of the eye of the hurricane. The web is a little bit like the opening sentence in ‘A Tale of Two Cities:’ It was the best of times. It was the worst of times.”
“This is the best of all possible inventions. It's given everyone a voice and the things that it does are absolutely marvelous. But the downside is this is social and political nitroglycerin and idiot children have the matches.”