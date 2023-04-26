30
On April 30,1993, British computer scientist Tim Berners-Lee made a decision that would change the world: he gave free access to a new software protocol he recently invented.

That was the day the World Wide Web, which Berners-Lee created four years earlier, became public domain. It set the stage for the tech upheaval that has dramatically altered the way the world operates. In many ways, the revolution is still raging.

Tim Berners-Lee

Tim Berners-Lee at the Science Museum for the Web@30 event, March 2019
WWW-LetShare

WWW's "historical" logo, created by Robert Cailliau in 1990. Made of three W using the Optima Bold font, according to Cailliau himself.
First Web Server

This NeXT Computer used by British scientist Sir Tim Berners-Lee at CERN became the first Web server

Futurist Paul Saffo

