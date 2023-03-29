The AI frenzy triggered by ChatGPT has taken an unexpected turn as technology leaders this week called for a halt in the development of the groundbreaking tool.
A group of tech leaders, including Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk and AI pioneer Louis Rosenberg, has signed an open letter warning about the risks of unhampered development of AI tools that could cause serious harm to societies.
“We must ask ourselves: Should we let machines flood our information channels with propaganda and untruth?” the letter read. “Should we automate away all the jobs, including the fulfilling ones? Should we develop nonhuman minds that might eventually outnumber, outsmart, obsolete and replace us? Should we risk loss of control of our civilization?”
“Such decisions must not be delegated to unelected tech leaders,” the letter continued. “Powerful AI systems should be developed only once we are confident that their effects will be positive and their risks will be manageable.”
The technology leaders specifically called on all AI labs to immediately pause for at least six months the training of AI systems more powerful than GPT-4,” the fourth iteration of the AI model created by OpenAI.
The open letter, which was initiated by the Future of Life Institute, a nonprofit technology research organization, was triggered by the explosive growth of ChatGPT, which was released in November, and OpenAI’s own public statements about the need to control the growth of AI.
The letter cited the San Francisco company’s statement that “at some point, it may be important to get independent review before starting to train future systems, and for the most advanced efforts to agree to limit the rate of growth of computers used for creating new models."
“We agree. That point is now,” the letter said. It also stressed that the “pause” in AI testing and development “should be public and verifiable, and include all key actors. If such a pause cannot be enacted quickly, governments should step in and institute a moratorium.”
The public call for action by technology leaders was unusual, said Rosenberg, an AI pioneer who said, “I cannot think of another instance in my professional career when members of a field have asked for a pause or slowdown,.”
“At the same time, I cannot think of another instance in my professional career where the technology was advancing so fast and being deployed so quickly into the wild that nobody feels like they can keep up,” he told The Examiner. “When I talk to people in the field, a general sentiment I get is that things are moving so fast their heads are spinning.”
The release of ChatGPT underscored a new generation of AI tools that can mimic the way humans create content and communicate. Tech companies highlighted the way AI can be used to boost productivity and take on problems in business and other fields more effectively and faster.
But the new AI frenzy has also triggered concerns that tech companies are rushing to come up with better and more powerful tools without considering the potential social and economic impact of their products and services.
“The fact is, that a growing number of people in the field, including myself, are deeply alarmed by the speed that new versions are being released into the wild, the apparent arms race among large players for the next headline, and the lack of any real oversight,” Rosenberg said. “Personally I've been scared about this for years and even I am surprised by the speed.”
In the open letter, technology leaders said “AI labs and independent experts should use this pause to jointly develop and implement a set of shared safety protocols for advanced AI design and development that are rigorously audited and overseen by independent outside experts.”
“Humanity can enjoy a flourishing future with AI. Having succeeded in creating powerful AI systems, we can now enjoy an "AI summer" in which we reap the rewards, engineer these systems for the clear benefit of all, and give society a chance to adapt,” the letter said.
“Society has hit pause on other technologies with potentially catastrophic effects on society. We can do so here. Let's enjoy a long AI summer, not rush unprepared into a fall.”