Artificial intelligence laboratory OpenAI launched ChatGPT in November 2022.

A photo illustration of a welcome screen for the OpenAI "ChatGPT" app is displayed on a laptop screen. A group of tech leaders as signed an open letter warning about the risks of unhampered development of AI tools.

The AI frenzy triggered by ChatGPT has taken an unexpected turn as technology leaders this week called for a halt in the development of the groundbreaking tool.

A group of tech leaders, including Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk and AI pioneer Louis Rosenberg, has signed an open letter warning about the risks of unhampered development of AI tools that could cause serious harm to societies.

