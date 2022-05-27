What is a Bay Area tech worker? How do you define that role? If you’re picturing a software engineer at Salesforce or a developer at Twitter or a systems analyst at Oracle, that is a surprisingly small group of people.

Workers in tech roles at Bay Area tech companies number around 114,000 people, according to the tech industry group CompTIA.

But three times that many work in tech-related jobs. And that differentiation could be a key to succeeding in a jobs market suddenly hit with layoffs.

With the tech-heavy NASDAQ stock index reeling after a double-whammy of inflation and crypto collapses, big companies and startups have been cutting jobs.

Yet on the other side of the fence in the non-tech economy, the jobs market is historically robust. Tech jobs decreased in the Bay Area in March and April by 200. But there were 9,000 jobs added in the adjacent category of business and professional services, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

That welcoming non-tech economy gets even better. Unemployment has hit the lowest level since 1970, the Labor Department says, while workers continue quitting jobs at a historic rate. Around 3.3% of workers chose to leave their jobs — usually for better ones — in March of 2022.

How do tech workers hop the fence to that rosier economy? It has to do with that narrow definition of tech workers as just people who work on computers at computer companies. Let’s pull out to the bigger picture.

Most of the people who work at Bay Area tech companies are not techies by occupation. They don’t write or test computer code or develop apps or oversee databases. This group of around 158,000 Bay Area workers at tech companies do things like write press releases and make sales calls and recruit job candidates.

And one-third of the people who work in tech occupations at Bay Area companies — around 64,000 people — don’t work for tech companies. As the saying goes, “Every company is a tech company today.” E-commerce companies need web and mobile developers. Banks need cybersecurity pros. Everyone needs IT.

That all adds up to around 336,000 workers in tech-related jobs in the area encompassing San Francisco, Oakland and Fremont according to the tech industry group CompTIA. (The group puts Silicon Valley, including the Peninsula, in a different bucket).

Overall, jobs working on computers are relatively stable, says economist Nick Bunker, head of research for North America for the job-listing site Indeed. A “talent gap” still exists in tech, and if techies do get swept up in large rounds of layoffs, their job market remains hot.

“For, say, software developer jobs — that demand has leveled off recently, but is still very high,” says Bunker.

But what about the larger pool of “knowledge workers,” who work in nontechnical departments of companies? Some of them have been hired recently to work remotely during the surprisingly strong COVID economy. They are at risk of layoffs and often don’t have prized tech skills.

There is good news if workers are flexible. There are jobs on the other side of the fence.

Getting those jobs might mean switching from a tech company to a business, and going into the office more. For instance, PayPal and Bolt (another cloud-based payment processing company) laid workers off over the past few months. But at the same time, Visa and American Express have been avidly hiring for the same types of positions.

That could be a culture shift for tech workers and knowledge workers at tech companies who have grown accustomed to working from home and an increasingly relaxed culture.

“There are some industries, like tech firms, that tend to have more room to do things your way than traditional office jobs,” Bunker says. Things have really changed and been transformed by COVID, shifting people's expectations of their jobs, especially when it comes to where they're doing their job.”

Being willing to go into the office could be a differentiator in this evolving labor market. “Job seekers appear to be more open to in-person opportunities,” Indeed found in new data reflecting how people are searching for jobs. And laid-off workers might be even more willing to work in the office after a few weeks at home alone.

Engineers who have insisted on remote work and knowledge workers who have continued to enjoy it as they eased back into the office may find that is a variable to be reevaluated in an evolving tech labor market.

“When there are multiple kinds of industries you can work in, that does give you more flexibility and options, which is always good in the labor market,” Bunker said. Moving outside tech to more traditional companies is something people might want to consider, he counsels.

“The whole labor market is in flux right now,” Bunker told me. “But if you’re flexible, you have lots of options.”

That could involve rethinking what it means to be a tech worker.