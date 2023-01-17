Employee protection

More employees were laid off from startups than left their jobs by choice in November. That has happened only twice since 2015 

 Canva

Layoffs aren’t a new thing in tech. But the recent spate of job cuts has turned into an unprecedented wave of mass downsizing for a once-robust and rapidly growing industry.

The pace of the cuts, which began late last year, has hit big tech companies like Salesforce and Coinbase and startups, and has picked up in the first few weeks of 2023. More than 23,000 employees at more than 80 tech companies have been laid off in January alone, after a grim 2022 when more than 150,000 employees were let go, according to Layoffs.fyi.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

bpimentel@sfexaminer.com

@benpimentel

Tags

You May Also Like