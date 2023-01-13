TeacherProtest_1.JPG

Teachers from more than 10 San Francisco public schools protest in front of SFUSD’s main office in November. The district’s payroll system has failed to pay thousands of SFUSD employees since its rollout a year ago.

The legal ball is rolling — the San Francisco teacher’s union has made the first step in a litigation process against the school district over its faulty payroll system, which left teachers underpaid or unpaid for a year.

On Jan. 4, the union filed a formal complaint against SFUSD and Superintendent Matt Wayne. The complaint takes the first official step in the union’s ongoing work to build a legal case against SFUSD for failure to uphold contract agreements with its educators and staff.

