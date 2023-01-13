Teachers from more than 10 San Francisco public schools protest in front of SFUSD’s main office in November. The district’s payroll system has failed to pay thousands of SFUSD employees since its rollout a year ago.
The legal ball is rolling — the San Francisco teacher’s union has made the first step in a litigation process against the school district over its faulty payroll system, which left teachers underpaid or unpaid for a year.
On Jan. 4, the union filed a formal complaint against SFUSD and Superintendent Matt Wayne. The complaint takes the first official step in the union’s ongoing work to build a legal case against SFUSD for failure to uphold contract agreements with its educators and staff.
EMPowerSF, a $14 million payroll system, has failed to pay thousands of SFUSD employees since its rollout a year ago. The district then spent $8.8 million to hire payroll specialists to amend the issues, but at least 4,000 employees still have outstanding tickets and over 100 new employees reported payroll issues this week alone.
The union organized a grievance writing campaign that garnered over 200 grievances around payroll and benefits issues in September 2022, and filed the complaint at the end of October. Then on Jan. 4, the California Public Employment Relations Board, a quasi-judicial agency that administers bargaining statutes of California’s public schools employees, agreed with the union’s protestation.
“The evidence we gathered was sufficient for the state of California to agree that it is a valid complaint. It’s a big step,” said union vice president Frank Lara.
Teachers had been building this legal case before Wayne declared a state of emergency in November, and the declaration did not affect the union’s decision to get the courts involved, said Lara.
“The tone of the superintendent’s measure was accurate, this is a crisis. But (union) members need to have assurance that the district is taking this seriously. And generally, that assurance comes through legal means,” he said. ”We need to have long-term solutions because so many (employees) weren’t paid penalty fees. They weren’t paid for their time and distress caused by this entire mess.”
The unfair practice charge complaint was filed by the union in conjunction with the Public Employment Relations Board, which sets out claims that the district has violated state labor laws by failing to pay employees as described in their contracts.
“What the complaint indicates is that the Public Employment Relations Board reviewed our allegations, and determined that those allegations set out a prima facie case of illegality under California state labor laws,” said Jacob Rukeyser, the attorney representing the union.
A prima facie case provides pre-trial evidence to be reviewed by a judge and determined to be sufficient to warrant a trial.
“What we’re alleging is that the district has violated the public sector labor laws that govern its relationship with its employees,” Rukeyser said.
Specifically, the complaint alleges that at the start of the school year in August 2022, after roughly eight months of payroll issues associated with EMpower, Wayne and the district vowed to compensate employees who lost wages due to the payroll system, along with a 15% interest in every remedial payment.
But throughout the year, the district failed to repay employees, “even in cases where it has admitted liability,” according to the complaint document, and has turned back on its promise to pay affected employees the 15% interest that was originally agreed upon.
“The district is not living up to the terms of that (agreement) and in fact, through its acts and omissions, turned its back on its contractual obligations, and is essentially rewriting its contracts with the union to the detriment of the educators represented by the union,” Rukeyser said.
Lara said the problem isn’t necessarily with the payroll system, but with leadership and failure to communicate within departments.
“We’re a year into this (payroll system). If the benefits, human resources and payroll departments are in regular communication, and are staffed up entirely and trained to actually understand their work, then they can actually give a check,” he said.
The district implemented a case management team in November that has been in regular contact with the union, which has contributed to a significant drop in urgent cases. Every pay period, about a dozen staff members are missing portions of their paycheck, Lara said, although he admits there have been improvements — tickets are being resolved quicker now since the emergency declaration, he said.
“The major outstanding issues now are around health care benefits being canceled. The district is claiming to work on that, but we continue to pressure them,” he said.
Therein lies another communication error. Medical benefits are controlled by The City’s Health Services System, not the school district. In November, Wayne explained that communication between the school and city was compromised, causing some to experience lapses in medical benefits.
Lara said that he believes the superintendent is taking the issue seriously and “has worked to rebuild trust.”
“We appreciate the public support, the different supervisors, The City and political leaders have been checking in, and that has been helpful to push for a resolution,” he said.
The next step is mediation between the parties “in an attempt to broker some sort of deal that would allow the parties to resolve their differences” and avoid litigation, said Rukeyser.
If an agreement isn’t reached at that mediation, which the union said is tentatively scheduled for the end of this month, then formal proceedings will begin in the spring.
In response to the complaint, Laura Dudnick, the district’s spokesperson, wrote “SFUSD is committed to doing right by our employees. In November, Superintendent Dr. Matt Wayne declared a payroll state of emergency to accelerate SFUSD’s efforts to address payroll issues. We have since launched our Command Center, an in-person operation consisting of reassigned SFUSD staff, A&M and Infosys staff, and payroll specialists, who have been actively resolving tickets, identifying system issues, and prioritizing fixes that can mitigate future issues and for many employees. We are continuing to take new steps to more efficiently resolve existing tickets while implementing system fixes to prevent new issues.”
