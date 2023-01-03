6th grade teacher, Samantha Erling, leading her class in English language arts and social studies at Martin Luther King Jr Academic Middle School on Monday, February 14, 2022

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

San Francisco public schools don’t have the resources they need to address high rates of chronic absenteeism, so the state's Department of Education is stepping in.

According to the District Readiness Index, which compiles data to assess California school districts’ ability to improve student outcomes, San Francisco Unified School District lacks the foundations needed to keep students in the classroom and learning.

