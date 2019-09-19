Systemwide BART delays after ‘major medical emergency’ at Powell Station

BART is experiencing major systemwide delays after a train potentially struck a person on the tracks at the Powell Street station.

Agency officials have not officially confirmed that collision, but did confirm a “major medical emergency.”

AC Transit bus service on the NL line is available from 19th Street Oakland BART station to San Francisco, and Muni and AC Transit will accept BART tickets as fares to aid stranded BART riders.

BART Powell Station closed at 2 p.m. after a major medical emergency, according to BART officials. A person was on the tracks for an “unknown reason” when a train approached.

“A collision may have occurred,” BART spokesperson Chris Filippi said.

Some trains are being turned back before they reach Powell Station. Richmond/Milbrae trains have been canceled until further notice.

There is no estimate as to when the station will be reopened.

This is a breaking story, please check back for updates.

