Suzy Loftus takes early lead in closely watched DA contest

Suzy Loftus greets supporters before Mayor London Breed announces her appointment as interim District Attorney at the Far East Cafe in Chinatown on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Interim District Attorney Suzy Loftus is leading in the most exciting contest of election night, according to early returns Tuesday.

The results show Loftus ahead of her opponents Chesa Boudin, Nancy Tung and Leif Dautch.

With 19,963 votes, Loftus so far has the most first-choice votes with Boudin in second, Tung in third and Dautch in fourth. Loftus has 28.69 percent of the vote and is ahead of Boudin by 3,685 votes, or by about 5 percent.

Loftus is also the apparent leader after ranked-choice voting, with Tung coming in second and Boudin third.

David Latterman, a political consultant, told the San Francisco Examiner, that these early results “are not indicative of what we are going to see in the next hour or so” as more votes are counted. Early results tend to be The City’s more conservative voters and progressive candidates like Boudin tend to do better with ballots cast on election day.

“We knew that the early results were going to skew conservative,” Boudin told Examiner.”We were hoping to be close within 10 points. Five is right where we want to be.”

In San Francisco, voters can rank multiple candidates for a single office by preference. A candidate wins if they receive more than 50 percent of the first-choice votes. Otherwise, candidates are eliminated round-by-round as subsequent choices are factored in until a candidate reaches a majority.

The early returns are from vote-by-mail ballots the Department of Elections received and counted before election day. The department plans to update the vote count by 9:45 pm.

The race will determine who succeeds former District Attorney George Gascon as the top prosecutor of San Francisco. The contest was neck-and-neck between Loftus and Boudin heading into election day.

The race was the first open district attorney’s contest in 110 years until Mayor London Breed appointed Loftus as interim district attorney last month, when Gascon suddenly announced he would not finish his term.

The appointment helped Loftus raise her name recognition with voters, but also sparked backlash. Critics accused Breed of unfairly tipping the balance of the election in favor of Loftus just weeks before the election.

The race took another unexpected turn when the rank-and-file police union spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to oppose Boudin, running television ads and mailers that described him as a danger to public safety.

Boudin is a deputy public defender who entered the race amid a national wave of progressive district attorney candidates running to end mass incarceration. He was endorsed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, the presidential candidate, and is the son of imprisoned radicals.

Loftus has high-profile endorsements from a range of political heavyweights including Breed, Gov. Gavin Newsom and Sen. Kamala Harris. She is a former prosecutor and the ex-president of the Police Commission.

If Loftus wins, it will give Breed an ally in the District Attorney’s Office who can help move forward her agenda as the mayor seeks to address homelessness, car break-ins and drug use on the streets.

The other candidates in the race, Dautch and Tung, have not attracted the same level of support since the beginning of the race.

Dautch is a deputy attorney general for California. His candidacy is backed by the San Francisco Deputy Sheriffs’ Association.

Tung is an assistant district attorney for Alameda County who has positioned herself as the law-and-order candidate in the race.

Editor’s note: This story will be updated throughout election night. Please check back later for more.

mbarba@sfexaminer.com

jsabatini@sfexaminer.com

S.F. Examiner Staff Writer Laura Waxmann contributed to this report.