Breed to appoint Suzy Loftus as SF’s district attorney

George Gascon is out, Suzy Loftus is in.

After District Attorney George Gascon announced his early resignation Thursday night, keyed-in San Franciscans and politicos waited to see when Mayor London Breed would announce an appointment to fill his seat.

Well, the news is about as surprising as seeing a nudist in the Castro or shivering through a foggy day in the Sunset District.

Yes, Breed will appoint Loftus as interim district attorney, in a move the pair will announce in Portsmouth Square Friday afternoon.

Sources confirmed the move to this columnist, though it certainly didn’t take rocket science to figure it out.

Loftus, the former San Francisco Police Commission president, San Francisco native and longtime West Side community denizen, is Breed’s endorsed pick in the race to be The City’s top prosecutor.

And with the election just over the horizon — November, people, keep up — this announcement may give Loftus a lift over the finish line into first.

Supervisor Aaron Peskin, a backer of DA candidate Chesa Boudin, said he disagreed with Breed’s appointment.

“I think it’s an unfortunate attempt to influence the voters days before an open election, but I don’t think it’s going to work,” he said. “Chesa Boudin has momentum. This might slow him down, but it’s not enough to stop him.”

On the flipside, the Police Officers Association, the union representing San Francisco’s police, said they support Breed’s decision.

“George Gascon abandoning his sworn duty to climb the next rung of the political ladder is consistent with his character of putting his raw ambition before the public’s interest,” POA President Tony Montoya said, in a statement. “We respect Mayor Breed’s authority to appoint a district attorney, and we are thankful it is not the criminal and domestic-terrorist apologist who is running to replace the failed Gascon.”

Gascon announced earlier last year that he would not run for re-election in San Francisco. At the time, he cited his elderly mother’s failing health and the need to be closer to his family.

However, Thursday night, he said he would resign to explore his candidacy for district attorney in Los Angeles.

In an email to his staff, Gascon said his resignation will be effective Oct. 18, which would also mark the first day Breed could legally appoint Loftus.

Loftus’ opposition includes deputy public defender Chesa Boudin, deputy state attorney general Leif Dautch and prosecutor Nancy Tung. Among those candidates, Loftus is considered more aligned with San Francisco’s political moderates, and Boudin has been endorsed by many of The City’s progressive politicians.

Though some paint these candidates with broad brushes, Loftus has demonstrated her willingness to cross ideological lines. She notably spurned tasers while sitting on the police commission after progressive advocates voiced concern that the less-than-lethal weapons may actually lead to deadly encounters with San Francisco police.

Electorally, Loftus needed this boost. Financially, she and her closest perceived competition, Boudin, are neck-and-neck at roughly $500,000. Dautch is trailing them both at $290,000, and Tung is hanging in the back of the pack with $118,000, according to filings at the San Francisco Ethics Commission.

And, I’m told, before this move was announced, Boudin was perceived as a credible threat to Loftus’ campaign.

Well, with the significant news this appointment will generate, it’s almost certain to catapult Loftus’ name recognition among voters into the stratosphere — and San Francisco voters also rarely thumb their nose at incumbents.

Department of Election literature will likely not reflect Loftus is an incumbent.

Still, some are saying this hands Loftus the election, depriving voters of a fair battle of ideas.

“This would give the opponent a major advantage with just one month to go,” tweeted Shaun King, a prominent, though controversial criminal justice advocate who has backed Boudin’s campaign.

“We’ve seen this before,” he wrote, “this would be yet another sham attempt by the establishment to tip the scales in San Francisco’s first open DA race in over 100 years.”

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

