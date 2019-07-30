Suspects sought in Chinatown robbery

San Francisco police are asking for help identifying three suspects in a strong-arm robbery that took place in the Chinatown neighborhood earlier this month.

Police responded to a report of a robbery at Stockton Street and Pacific Avenue at 1:09 p.m. on July 15, according to police.

Upon arrival, officers found two San Francisco residents, ages 56 and 69, who had been assaulted. Both were taken to a hospital for treatment of head injuries and have since been released, police said.

The officers determined that three suspects first approached the 56-year-old, lifted him off his feet, and then threw him onto the ground. The second victim then tried to intervene and was knocked unconscious, according to police.

During the attack, the suspects stole a watch from the wrist of the first victim, according to police.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.”

