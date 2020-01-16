Suspects face firearms charges in killing of 32-year-old woman

Two suspects are expected to appear in court for the first time Friday morning after being charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old woman in the Tenderloin, according to authorities.

Kevin Lopez-Figueroa, 18, and a 17-year-old male were arrested last Saturday on suspicion of homicide and conspiracy in the Jan. 5 killing of Emma Jane Hunt, police said.

Hunt, a San Francisco resident, was shot at around 3:45 a.m. near Larkin and O’Farrell streets, according to police. She later died at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

Earlier this week, the District Attorney’s Office declined to charge either suspect with murder citing the need for further investigation, according to the office.

But the suspects will face firearms charges in connection with the incident.

A source familiar with the investigation said Hunt was wielding a milk crate and holding a knife during an altercation with the suspects.

The killing marked the first homicide of the year in San Francisco. At this point last year, police said there were four homicides reported in The City.

In response to Hunt’s killing, two city supervisors held a press conference Monday condemning violence against African American women.

Hunt was the third black woman killed in San Francisco in 30 days, leaving 11 children without their mothers.

“We can no longer sit around and allow our poor, immigrant and vulnerable communities of color, deaths go unnoticed,” Supervisor Shamann Walton, who represents the Bayview, said in a statement. “We must take a stand and work together to prevent this violence in the future.”

Last year, Walton spearheaded the Vision Zero on Homicides plan to end deadly violence in San Francisco.

“This is devastating and shocking,” Supervisor Matt Haney said in a statement.

“The impacts of violence in our city fall hardest on the African American community, and on neighborhoods like the Tenderloin, which is home to many low-income, people of color and treated as a containment zone where crimes and violence are often go ignored,” Haney said.

Lopez-Figueroa was arrested by narcotics officers on the corner of Eddy Street and Van Ness Avenue, police said.

The teenager, who has not been identified because he is a juvenile, was taken into custody when officers served a search warrant at an apartment in Mission Bay.

Both suspects are scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m.

