Suspects arrested in assault on Uber driver

Arna Kimiai, 24, the second suspect in the March 7 aggravated assault and robbery of a 32-year-old Uber driver, turned herself in Sunday and is now in custody, San Francisco police said.

The first suspect, 24-year-old Malaysia King, was apprehended by Las Vegas police officers on Thursday. That same day, through her attorney, Kimiai stated her intention to surrender, police said.

Kimiai was booked into San Francisco County Jail Sunday night on an arrest warrant for charges of robbery, assault and battery, conspiracy and violation of health and safety code, police said.

The incident began around 12:45 p.m. March 7, when the Uber driver picked up three female passengers at San Bruno Avenue and Felton Street in San Francisco, police said. When the driver saw that one of the passengers was not wearing a mask, he refused to continue the ride unless all passengers were wearing masks, in compliance with state and local public health orders for COVID-19.

An argument ensued, which was largely captured in a viral video that showed the passengers berating and coughing on the driver. The suspect identified as Kimiai is seen reaching over the seat and taking the driver’s phone.

Police said the driver was able to regain possession of his phone, but after the suspects exited the vehicle, one of the passengers reached into an open window and sprayed what is believed to be pepper spray into the car. Then the suspects fled the scene.

King was arrested in Las Vegas Thursday on a warrant for the charges of assault with a caustic chemical, assault and battery, conspiracy and violation of health and safety code.

Police are continuing to investigate the case and are asking anyone who may have information to contact SFPD’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.”

