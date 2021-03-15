Suspects arrested and released in Bayview homicide

San Francisco police have arrested a man and a woman in connection with the fatal shooting of a 41-year-old Antioch resident who was gunned down in the Bayview last year.

Mourice Green died at the scene of Keith Street near Thomas Avenue after police say he was shot at around 3:49 p.m. on Oct. 24.

Months later, investigators with the Homicide Detail obtained arrest warrants for Willie Woodson, 50, and Denise Lasha Johnson, 29, as suspects in the killing.

Woodson was arrested on March 4 when police served a search warrant at his residence near Third Street and Oakland Avenue.

Police said they found “evidence relating to the homicide” but did not provide further details.

The following afternoon, police arrested Johnson after searching her residence on the 2500 block of Arelious Walker Drive near Alice Griffith public housing.

Woodson and Johnson were each booked into County Jail on suspicion of murder, conspiracy and gun charges.

But jail records show both appear to have been released as of Monday.

A spokesperson for the District Attorney’s Office said the cases have been returned to police for further investigation.

