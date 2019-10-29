Suspected car chase ends with shots fired into crashed vehicle

Police are searching for four male suspects who shot at the occupants of a vehicle they were chasing after it crashed in the Inner Sunset Monday night.

According to police spokesman Officer Adam Lobsinger, preliminary reports indicate two automobiles were chasing each other when one of the vehicles collided with a third at Lawton Street and 11th Avenue around 9:24 p.m.

The suspects in the SUV, who were not involved in the collision, then approached and fired several shots at the occupants of the vehicle they were chasing.

Nobody was struck by the gunfire and information on injuries caused by the traffic collision was not immediately available Tuesday morning, Lobsinger said. Several parked vehicles were damaged in the collision as well. No arrests were made.

Police also reported one earlier instance of gunfire Monday night in the Bayview District.

After gunshot detection sensors were activated at 8:01 p.m., police went to the scene on Osceola Lane and found spent shell casings. There were no reported victims or suspects.