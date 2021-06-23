Walgreens stores in San Francisco have been a regular target for shoplifters. (Shutterstock)

Walgreens stores in San Francisco have been a regular target for shoplifters. (Shutterstock)

San Francisco DA charges suspected Walgreens bandit in connection with a slew of shoplifting thefts

A man accused of being the brazen shoplifter caught on widely shared video stealing goods from a Walgreens has been charged in connection with a slew of retail thefts at drug stores in San Francisco.

Jean Lugo-Romero, 40, grabbed headlines around the nation after a television news reporter allegedly recorded him stuffing a trash bag with goods from a Walgreens in Hayes Valley before riding off on a bicycle.

While police data shows shoplifting incidents have dropped since 2019, the video created the perception that San Francisco is a lawless place and raised concerns about retail crimes running rampant.

The District Attorney’s Office has since filed 15 robbery, grand theft and burglary-related charges against Lugo-Romero stemming from a string of shoplifting he allegedly carried out in the span of just over a month.

Lugo-Romero is accused of knocking off eight drug stores between May 11 and June 19.

Prosecutors say he returned five times to the same Walgreens at 300 Gough St., where the viral video was recorded, and hit the same CVS at 499 Haight St. twice.

The first charged incident was an alleged grand theft at the Duboce Triangle Walgreens near Church and Market.

“Local businesses and neighborhood stores are the backbone of our community, and we are working to protect San Francisco stores and consumers,” District Attorney Chesa Boudin said in a statement.

Boudin said his office is working with strategic partners, including a retail theft-prevention group called ALTO Alliance and the California Highway Patrol, to dismantle “the criminal networks that make these crimes profitable.”

mbarba@sfexaminer.com

Crime

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Debate reignites over San Francisco’s first public bank
Next story
Proposed ordinance calls for data collection on city employees’ sexual orientation to ensure LGBTQ hiring

Just Posted

A 14-Mission Muni bus heads down Mission Street near Yerba Buena Gardens. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Pandemic experiments morph into long-term solutions for SF transit agency

The streets of San Francisco became real-time laboratories for The City’s public… Continue reading

NO CONNECTION TO SERVER: Unable to connect to GPS server ‘blackpress.newsengin.com’
Debate reignites over San Francisco’s first public bank

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, momentum was building for San Francisco to… Continue reading

Supervisor Dean Preston speaks at a Faith in Action meeting on rent relief on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)
How to apply for post-pandemic rent relief in San Francisco and California

Reyna Aguilar has amassed $20,000 in rent debt since losing her restaurant… Continue reading

The San Francisco Giants are encouraging their fans to get the COVID-19 vaccine. (Chris Victorio | Special to The Examiner, 2021)
Giants to entice fans to get vaccinated with ticket giveaway starting Friday

The San Francisco Giants have partnered with the city to encourage their… Continue reading

San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone supports denying communion to President Joe Biden. (Courtesy Catholic Voice)
Weaponizing the wafer: Why San Francisco Archbishop opposes communion for Biden

By Don Lattin Given the chance, would San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone… Continue reading

Most Read