Suspect in Embarcadero assault now linked to additional attack

A still image of the attack on Sunday, Aug. 11 at the Watermark condominium building on Beale Street in San Francisco (Courtesy photo)

A man accused of a widely publicized attack on a woman at a condo complex near Embarcadero earlier this month is now wanted by authorities in connection with a second attack and under investigation for others, police said Monday.

Austin James Vincent, 25, allegedly threatened another person on Feb. 4, this time while armed with a knife, and said he would kill the victim and her friends, San Francisco police said in a statement.

The victims ran into a ride-hail vehicle they had ordered at Fourth and Brannan Streets and fled The City, according to San Francisco police. Officers at the time responded to the scene but were unable to locate any involved parties at the time of the incident. However the victim contacted police after seeing Vincent’s booking photo in the news and recognizing him.

Police obtained a $100,000 arrest warrant for the February alleged aggravated assault and began surveillance of Vincent through his court ordered ankle monitor while he received treatment in a San Francisco residential facility. His attorneys have arranged for him to surrender at his next court appearance, scheduled for Monday.

San Francisco police are also investigating additional incidents they suspect Vincent is connected to, involving other victims who came forward after recognizing his photo in the news.

Vincent, who is believed to be homeless and possibly mentally ill, has landed in the center of an ongoing battle over city plans to place a homeless shelter on Embarcadero. Residents have siezed on an Aug. 11 attack on a woman as she entered her Beale Street condominium building as support for their opposition to the shelter, and a judge who initially released Vincent on his own recognizance has come under fire.