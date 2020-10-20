The Hall of Justice building at 850 Bryant St. on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Suspect charged with assault for allegedly punching ‘free speech’ rally organizer

A suspect arrested for allegedly punching the organizer of a “free speech” rally in San Francisco will face an assault charge, prosecutors decided Tuesday.

Adroa Anderson, 35, was arrested Sunday in Oakland in connection with an attack a day earlier that knocked out the two front teeth of rally organizer Philip Anderson, 25.

Videos from the rally showed protesters shoving police barricades and throwing objects at right-wing demonstrators during the event.

The San Francisco Police Department initially booked Adroa Anderson on suspicion of mayhem with a hate crime enhancement.

Police explained the rationale for the hate crime enhancement in a statement Tuesday.

“Video and audio evidence indicate that a racial obscenity, consistent with the victim’s ethnicity, was said by the suspect during the assault,” police said.

A person can be heard shouting the N-word in video of the punch.

However, the District Attorney’s Office is not planning to file a hate crime enhancement against the suspect.

Under California law, a hate crime is defined as a criminal act committed because of the disability, gender, nationality, race or ethnicity, religion or sexual orientation of the victim.

Alex Bastian, a spokesperson for District Attorney Chesa Boudin, said the crime in this case “does not appear to have been committed because of” one of those protected characteristics.

Adroa Anderson, a resident of Watsonville, does not currently appear to be in custody, jail records show.

Attempts to locate an attorney for Adroa Anderson for comment were not immediately successful.

mbarba@sfexaminer.com

Bay Area NewsCrimesan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Supes pass legislation to increase penalties for sideshow drivers

Just Posted

Diners sit outside Caffe Greco in North Beach on Monday, June 15, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
SF becomes first Bay Area County to move to least restrictive COVID-19 category

Change to ‘yellow’ will allow more indoor dining and fitness, reopening non-essential offices

City officials want to install more red light cameras but the process is costly and time consuming. (Shutterstock)
Transit officials push for more red light cameras

SFMTA says ‘capital crunch’ and dragging timelines make expanding the program cumbersome

Police release an image a cracked windshield on a Prius that Cesar Vargas allegedly tried to carjack. Vargas, who was shot by police a short time later, can be seen in videos jumping on the windshield and pushing a Muni passenger who disembarked from a bus. (Courtesy SFPD
SFPD releases videos of deadly police shooting

Cesar Vargas killed after reports of carjacking with knife

Organizers of the San Francisco International Arts Festival had planned to use parts of Fort Mason including the Parade Ground, Eucalyptus Grove and Black Point Battery to host performances by about a dozen Bay Area arts groups. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Arts festival sues city over permit denial

Organizer says outdoor performances should be treated like demonstrations, religious gatherings

New legislation would make sure supportive housing tenants don’t pay more than 30 percent of their income for rent.. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner))
Supportive housing tenants could get more help paying the rent

Supportive housing tenants struggling to pay rent could soon see their payments… Continue reading

Most Read