Suspect arrested in waterfront attacks on women

Police arrested a suspect after two women were injured in separate attacks early Saturday along San Francisco’s waterfront, police said.

In the first attack, a woman at Pier 19 was stabbed shortly before 7 a.m. by a man who then rode away on a bicycle, police said. Then, about 7:10 a.m., a suspect attacked another woman at Pier 39 with a tool, police said.

Police arrested a man suspected in both attacks and said they are still investigating the incidents.

Both women were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

