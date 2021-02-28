Suspect arrested in Valentine’s Day triple shooting

A suspect in the Feb. 14 shooting of three people in the Tenderloin district was arrested Saturday evening, San Francisco police said.

The Valentine’s Day shooting was reported in the morning at Turk and Hyde streets and police at the time said there was “certainly a possibility it is related to drug dealing.”

The shooting suspect was arrested about 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Jones and Market streets after a brief foot chase and struggle, police said.

A gun, scale, drugs and more than $6,000 was found on the suspect, police said.

Bay Area NewsCrimesan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/