SFPD San Francisco Police investigate a crash scene at Eighth and Folsom streets on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Suspect arrested in June Tenderloin shooting

San Francisco Police have arrested a suspect in a June Tenderloin shooting that injured five people.

The suspect opened fire from a gray van on the 200 block of Leavenworth Street around 3:18 p.m. on June 22, 2020, striking five people, police said. Four victims were taken the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, while the fifth, who suffered only a grazing injury, declined treatment.

Police later identified the suspect as Lewayne Hollins of San Francisco. Hollins, 48, was already in custody at the San Francisco County jail for an unrelated shooting that occurred in July 2020, in which a male victim was shot on the 2800 block of 16th Street.

Hollins was arrested in the June shooting on suspicion of four counts of assault with a deadly weapon, in addition to his previous charges.

Police consider the case to be an ongoing investigation, and encourage anyone with information to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575- 4444 or Text a Tip to TIP4111 and begin the text message with SFPD.

Bay Area NewsCrimesan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Support grows for making Shared Spaces permanent
Next story
SF police officer to stand trial for assault over baton beating

Just Posted

A cable car on the Powell-Hyde line ascends Russian Hill at Hyde and Chestnut streets. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Streetcars and cable cars to return later this year

F-line coming back in May, while Powell/Hyde will be restored in the Fall

The San Francisco Police Department released body camera footage of the alleged assault on Dacari Spiers. (Via SFPD Body Cam)
SF police officer to stand trial for assault over baton beating

A San Francisco police officer who prosecutors say unnecessarily beat a man… Continue reading

A cyclist rides through the empty Christmas Tree Point parking lot at Twin Peaks on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
SFMTA board approves new plan for Twin Peaks Boulevard

Cuts vehicle-free space by half. Neighbors say crime, vandalism will still abound

(Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Study finds housing homeless in hotels during pandemic eases burden on hospitals

Amina Khan Los Angeles Times San Francisco researchers have found an effective… Continue reading

Cities including San Francisco, Oakland and Berkeley are calling for large grocery and drug store chains to pay employees hazard pay for working during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Shutterstock)
SF proposes $5 hazard pay law for grocery, drug store workers

San Francisco may soon join the growing number of cities requiring large… Continue reading

Most Read