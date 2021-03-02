Suspect arrested in June Tenderloin shooting

San Francisco Police have arrested a suspect in a June Tenderloin shooting that injured five people.

The suspect opened fire from a gray van on the 200 block of Leavenworth Street around 3:18 p.m. on June 22, 2020, striking five people, police said. Four victims were taken the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, while the fifth, who suffered only a grazing injury, declined treatment.

Police later identified the suspect as Lewayne Hollins of San Francisco. Hollins, 48, was already in custody at the San Francisco County jail for an unrelated shooting that occurred in July 2020, in which a male victim was shot on the 2800 block of 16th Street.

Hollins was arrested in the June shooting on suspicion of four counts of assault with a deadly weapon, in addition to his previous charges.

Police consider the case to be an ongoing investigation, and encourage anyone with information to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575- 4444 or Text a Tip to TIP4111 and begin the text message with SFPD.

