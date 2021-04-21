An SFPD logo is placed on a patrol car outside the Tenderloin Police Station in San Francisco, Calif. on August 10, 2016. (Photo by Joel Angel Juarez/Special to S.F. Examiner)

Suspect arrested in double homicide that killed local sports coach

San Francisco police have made an arrest and released new details in the slaying of a beloved high school sports coach who was shot and killed in a double homicide in Bayview-Hunters Point.

Lamar Williams, 38, was killed on the night of Nov. 18, 2020 when two men entered his home on Bertha Lane between Harbor Road and Hudson Avenue, and a shootout ensued, according to police. Williams and one of the men, previously identified as 30-year-old Demaree Hampton, were gunned down, while the other man fled the scene.

Police have now indicated for the first time that Hampton is considered a suspect in the case despite being fatally shot. And last week, officers arrested a 23-year-old man, Leaotis Martin of San Francisco, who investigators believe was the second suspect that fled the scene.

But questions remain unanswered in the case. Police are still investigating why the men were at the home that night, and declined to specify exactly who is alleged to have exchanged gunfire.

“We believe the suspects fired on the victim,” said Officer Robert Rueca, a police spokesperson. “We are not able to provide details regarding the exchange in gunfire during the incident.

Police have taken into custody another person suspected in slaying of Lamar Williams, a San Francisco high school coach. (Courtesy Jennifer Friedenbach)

Martin was arrested last Tuesday in Walnut Creek on a warrant for murder and also booked on suspicion of attempted robbery in connection with the double homicide, police said. Police have not disclosed what evidence led investigators to identify him as the second suspect.

While Martin remains in custody, the District Attorney’s Office has not filed new charges against him over the matter, but did file a motion to revoke his probation stemming from a prior case, a spokesperson said.

Reached by phone, a defense attorney for Martin reiterated that prosecutors have not filed a complaint against her client for murder.

“Mr. Martin is presumed innocent and I would ask that his privacy be respected,” said attorney Cheryl Rich.

The killings stunned community members last November who remembered Williams as a loving track and field coach and security aide at Mission High School. Known as ChiChi, he previously coached football at Galileo Academy of Science and Technology and was also married to a San Francisco firefighter.

“It’s unbelievable this happened to him,” Mission High Principal Pirette McKamey told the San Francisco Examiner at the time. “I can’t explain enough what a positive force he was wherever he went. He just made people feel so good and so connected.”

The investigation is ongoing and Martin is due in court Friday.

