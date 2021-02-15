San Francisco Police made an arrest near the 200 block of Hyde Street in the Tenderloin on Feb. 14 (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

San Francisco Police made an arrest near the 200 block of Hyde Street in the Tenderloin on Feb. 14 (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Suspect arrested in assault of 83-year-old man in Tenderloin

San Francisco Police Department officers arrested 31-year-old Haskell Allen Saturday night on charges associated with the assault of an 83-year-old male in the Tenderloin earlier that same day that left the victim with a broken hip.

Officers first encountered the victim after he had been transported to the hospital and reported the assault, which he said occurred at roughly 9:45 a.m. on Feb. 14 on the 200 block of Turk Street.

According to the elderly man’s account, he was walking when an unknown male approached him and pushed him to the pavement without provocation. Passerby assisted him before medics arrived, and he was then transported to the hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries, said SFPD spokesperson Officer Robuert Rueca.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Rueca said “through the course of the investigation, investigators were able to identify the suspect,” and Allen was apprehended at approximately 8:11 p.m. later that night near the 200 block of Hyde Street.

Currently on probation, Allen was booked into San Francisco County Jail for a series of charges: aggravated assault with force; elder abuse with great bodily injury; battery with great bodily injury; inflicting great bodily injury on elder during felony; committing a felony while on pre-trial release; violation of stay-away order; and injury a person due to perceived race.

This assault takes place amidst a notably violent weekend in San Francisco. Nearly a dozen people were injured from three different shootings over the last four days, some with life-threatening injuries.

Although an arrest has been made, SFPD is asking anyone with information to contact the department at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411.

Crimepolicesan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
SFUSD receives $2 million gift from real estate investment firm for Mission Bay elementary school project

Just Posted

A law proposed by state Sen. Scott Wiener would ease restrictions on alcohol service in eateries and music venues.<ins></ins>
Reform to state liquor license laws could benefit future of Shared Spaces

State Sen. Scott Wiener proposal includes more flexibility for bars, restaurants and music venues

Ezekiel Logan, a 96-year-old World War II Navy veteran, prepares to receive a COVID-19 vaccination from Kaiser nurse Jamie Rant at the opening of the COVID-19 mass vaccination site at Moscone Center on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
SF to pause COVID-19 vaccinations at two mass sites as supplies run out

San Francisco’s two high-volume vaccination sites will temporarily cease operations Monday due… Continue reading

San Francisco Giants third baseman Evan Longoria (10) stretches to make a play at third base on a passed ball against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park on August 25, 2020 in San Francisco, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner).
Giants charting a steady course in rugged NL West

Giants fans were tantalized in 2020. For the first time since winning… Continue reading

Mark Coats Coats’ family remembers him as a hard worker, funny, respectful, charismatic, caring and an amazing singer. He left behind four children, six siblings and a close-knit extended family. (Courtesy photo)
Family of SF man gunned down at home seeks answers

Mark Coats’ relatives offer reward for tips in 2019 homicide

Filmmaker Madeleine Lim heads up the San Francisco-based Queer Women of Color Media Arts Project, which is regrouping during the pandemic and remaining dedicated to creating and promoting works by underrepresented people. Courtesy Leilani Nisperos
Queer, trans women still seeking representation in media

By Kate Selig Bay City News Foundation Madeleine Lim launched the Queer… Continue reading

Most Read