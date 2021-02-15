Suspect arrested in assault of 83-year-old man in Tenderloin

San Francisco Police made an arrest near the 200 block of Hyde Street in the Tenderloin on Feb. 14 (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

San Francisco Police Department officers arrested 31-year-old Haskell Allen Saturday night on charges associated with the assault of an 83-year-old male in the Tenderloin earlier that same day that left the victim with a broken hip.

Officers first encountered the victim after he had been transported to the hospital and reported the assault, which he said occurred at roughly 9:45 a.m. on Feb. 14 on the 200 block of Turk Street.

According to the elderly man’s account, he was walking when an unknown male approached him and pushed him to the pavement without provocation. Passerby assisted him before medics arrived, and he was then transported to the hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries, said SFPD spokesperson Officer Robuert Rueca.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Rueca said “through the course of the investigation, investigators were able to identify the suspect,” and Allen was apprehended at approximately 8:11 p.m. later that night near the 200 block of Hyde Street.

Currently on probation, Allen was booked into San Francisco County Jail for a series of charges: aggravated assault with force; elder abuse with great bodily injury; battery with great bodily injury; inflicting great bodily injury on elder during felony; committing a felony while on pre-trial release; violation of stay-away order; and injury a person due to perceived race.

This assault takes place amidst a notably violent weekend in San Francisco. Nearly a dozen people were injured from three different shootings over the last four days, some with life-threatening injuries.

Although an arrest has been made, SFPD is asking anyone with information to contact the department at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411.

