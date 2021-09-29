Suspect accused of targeting Asian women faces charges, hate crime enhancements

In announcing action taken against a man suspected of robbing and attacking Asians, San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin said, “We do not tolerate hate or violence in San Francisco.” (Kevin N. Hume/Examiner file)

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin said Tuesday his office is filing multiple charges, including hate crime allegations, against a man accused of targeting Asian women as he went on a six-month robbery spree.

Officers arrested O’Sean Garcia, 20, last Wednesday after he allegedly stole a backpack from a woman that contained a laptop with a tracking feature that led officers to his location.

Officers were then able to link Garcia to at least six other alleged robberies that have occurred since March, all involving victims who are Asian women, many of whom speak only Cantonese, Boudin’s office said.

In one robbery, Garcia and another unidentified suspect allegedly pulled a 40-year-old woman to the ground as they tried to take her backpack. In another, the pair allegedly pushed a 52-year-old woman to the ground and then dragged her before taking her bag and fleeing in a vehicle.

In each case, Garcia and the unidentified suspect fled the scene in a red sedan, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors have filed four robbery charges and three attempted robbery charges, with each charge carrying a hate crime enhancement.

“We do not tolerate hate or violence in San Francisco, and those who commit violence or target our AAPI community members will be held accountable,” Boudin said in a statement. “We know the pain that crimes like this can cause to the broader community; these attacks against Asian women occurred during a time when many in the AAPI community across the nation have felt especially vulnerable. We condemn these crimes and we will continue to work to protect the AAPI community and keep everyone safe.”

Garcia remains in custody and is being held without bail, according to jail records. He’s set to be arraigned on the charges on Tuesday afternoon.

Asian American hate crimesSan FranciscoSan Francisco Crime