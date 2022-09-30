25843788_web1_181126-SFE-ChurchAbuse_1

The Catholic Church in San Francisco told The Examiner in 2018 that it had paid out more than $87 million in settlements for sex abuse cases.

 By Kevin N. Hume Examiner photo editor

A network of sexual abuse survivors is calling on San Francisco's controversial Roman Catholic archbishop to release a "secret" list of the hundreds of people accused of sexual abuse within the archdiocese.

The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests said in a letter delivered to Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone on Thursday that it had identified 312 clergy, brothers and laity — including 229 within San Francisco, San Mateo and Marin counties — who have been accused of sexual abuse. 

