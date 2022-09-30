A network of sexual abuse survivors is calling on San Francisco's controversial Roman Catholic archbishop to release a "secret" list of the hundreds of people accused of sexual abuse within the archdiocese.
The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests said in a letter delivered to Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone on Thursday that it had identified 312 clergy, brothers and laity — including 229 within San Francisco, San Mateo and Marin counties — who have been accused of sexual abuse.
Organizers said the group's list doesn't contain information from Cordileone's "secret archives," and they called on Cordileone to publish a list with detailed work histories and pictures of the men accused.
Time is of the essence, they said, because Dec. 31 is the last day alleged victims of childhood sexual abuse in California to file lawsuits exceeding the state's statue of limitations. SNAP said Cordileone ignored similar calls last year.
"We have decided to publish this list because it appears that you are unwilling to take this action yourself," the organization wrote in Thursday's letter.
The Archdiocese of San Francisco is the only one within California — and one of 15 across the country — that is yet to release a list of accused abusers, according to the advocacy group BishopAccountability.org. In 2002, the Diocese of Tucson became the first to publish a list and cited the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' charter establishing procedures for addressing allegations of abuse against children.
The Archdiocese of San Francisco told The Examiner in a statement on Friday afternoon that it lists "priests and deacons in good standing" on its website, which people "with questions about a priest or deacon" can refer to.
"The Archdiocese believes that the best way to provide transparency related to sexual abuse allegations is to direct them to civil authorities such as police and sheriff departments, engage an independent review board and share information with parish communities," a spokesperson said.
Among the men SNAP identified, the group said 117 are priests who worked, or still work, within the Archdiocese of San Francisco. Sixty-eight worked in high schools or colleges, and SNAP said the allegations date back as far as 1916. Cordileone told The Examiner in 2018 that the archdiocese had settled $87 million in sexual abuse lawsuits.
Calls for Cordileone to identify accused abusers comes after he courted media coverage in his criticism of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over her support of abortion rights. Cordileone said in May he would bar the San Francisco Democrat from receiving Holy Communion until she "publicly repudiated" her stance. She received it at a papal Mass in the Vatican a month later.