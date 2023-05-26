A Supreme Court ruling on Thursday diminished the federal government’s ability to regulate wetlands, which California environmental advocates say erodes established clean water protections.
In Sackett v. Environmental Protection Agency, the court ruled in favor of Michael and Chantell Sackett, an Idaho couple that the agency found to be in violation of the Clean Water Act, a 1972 law that aims to prevent, reduce and eliminate pollution in water.
The Sacketts purchased property near Priest Lake, Idaho, and filled the lot with dirt to prepare to build a home. But the property contained wetlands adjacent to Priest Lake, prompting the EPA to issue a compliance order telling the couple to restore the lot or be subject to daily fines of $75,000.
The EPA denied a request for a hearing, and the Sacketts sued — the case was then forwarded to the Supreme Court in October.
Now, for a wetland to be protected under federal law, it must be indistinguishable from U.S. waters it feeds into — or, as the State Water Board describes it, “when you can’t tell where one begins and the other ends.”
Activists say these wetlands, which long had protections under the Clean Water Act, can now be developed and disappear. Wetlands, or wet margins of lakes, ponds, rivers and streams, perform essential ecosystem services, including storing surface water, flood control and filtering pollution. Wetlands are also hotbeds of biodiversity, providing habitat and nursery areas for various plants and animals.
Local environmental advocates are not surprised by the ruling, given the conservative majority’s voting track record on sustainability issues. The court also limited the EPA’s power under the Clean Air Act last year in the case West Virginia v. EPA.
Mike Young, political and organizing director of California environmental advocacy group EnviroVoters, told the Examiner, “It's unfortunate, but we weren't particularly surprised that they went this way.”
“The Supreme Court last year gave us some pretty good indications of where their right turn on environmental issues really is. You're seeing a Supreme Court that has decided that they are going to be the arbiters and deciders of policy, despite the fact that they have no science background.”
Eric Buescher, senior staff attorney for the nonprofit San Francisco Baykeeper, said this is a wetlands-focused decision but still a “brand new, made-up standard, (which could) invite patchwork legislation.”
“We’re going to get courts across the country coming to different conclusions (on regulation) — that chaos is harmful in the interim,” he said.
The State Water Board noted that the ruling only narrows the scope of federal jurisdiction and
does not diminish California’s stricter laws around wetlands protections. Under the Clean Water Act and the state’s Porter-Cologne Water Quality Control Act, the Board regulates the water quality of 1.6 million acres of lakes, 1.3 million acres of bays and estuaries, 211,000 miles of rivers and streams and 1,100 miles of coastline in California.
Still, the ruling affects some 90 million acres of wetlands not directly adjoining a federally-protected body of water.
“Everyone is trying to figure out what is and isn’t covered now. There has to be some serious review because a lot of wetlands overall are in jeopardy,” Young said.
EnviroVoters is talking to its legislative and community partners on next steps, but he added that it will be difficult to push back given that “no one overrides the Supreme Court.”
In a Thursday statement, EPA Administrator Michael Regan said he was “disappointed by the Supreme Court decision that erodes longstanding clean water protections.”
Regan said the Clean Water Act, now weakened by the ruling, contributed to ’ transformational progress’ in depolluting the nation’s waterways over the last 50 years.
“Our leaders recognized that protecting our nation’s waters is vital to ensuring a thriving economy and agricultural sector, to sustaining diverse ecosystems, and to protecting the water our children drink. Rivers that were once on fire have been restored and now sustain vibrant communities in every corner of the country,” he said.
The agency is considering its next steps.