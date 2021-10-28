San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors unanimously approved an ordinance to ban all city-funded travel to states that have recently enacted laws restricting voting rights. (Daniel Montes/Bay City News)

San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors unanimously approved an ordinance to ban all city-funded travel to states that have recently enacted laws restricting voting rights. (Daniel Montes/Bay City News)

Supes vote to prohibit city-funded travel to states that have voter restriction laws

City also won’t do business with contractors headquartered in places on ban list

San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors unanimously approved an ordinance to ban all city-funded travel to states that have recently enacted laws restricting voting rights.

Under the new ordinance passed earlier this week and authored by Board President Shamann Walton, The City won’t require or pay for any employees or officers to travel to a state on the prohibited list, although some exceptions could be made due to contractual obligations or for public health or safety reasons.

Additionally, The City won’t do business with contractors with headquarters located in states on the list.

Existing law already prohibits city-funded travel and contracting with states and that have laws discriminating against LGBTQ people or those with anti-abortion laws. So far 25, states are on The City’s ban list, including Georgia, Texas, Nevada, Florida, Ohio, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, among others. If the new ordinance is enacted, both Arizona and Wyoming would be added.

“All of these states that are proposing and passing voter restrictions are making it clear that they want to make it harder for Black people, people of color and low-income communities throughout the country to exercise their right to vote. It’s no surprise that these are the same states that have previously enacted anti-abortion and anti-LGBTQ laws,” Walton said in a statement.

“Throughout history, there have been recurring efforts to restrict votes of people of color and women in this country. These efforts to restrict the vote in 2021 is a threat to democracy as a whole and San Francisco is taking a stand to protect the rights of voters,” he said.

The new ordinance specifically bans business with states that: have laws that do not allow same-day voting at polls where the voter is registered; prevent voters without IDs from voting and verifying their ID through another manner like a signed sworn affidavit; limit or prohibit local election departments from mailing absentee ballots or applications to all voters; prohibit pre-paid postage for mail-in ballots; and ban extending voting hours in the case of disruptions.

According to Walton’s office, the most restrictive laws have been enacted in Georgia. Restrictive laws there include eliminating ballot drop boxes, shortening time between regular elections and runoff elections, establishing stricter voter ID requirements, limiting access to voting by mail and criminalizing providing food or water to voters waiting in line, among others.

Since the start of the year, at least 19 states have enacted 33 pieces of legislation that create more barriers to voting. In addition, at least 48 states have proposed a total of 389 more restrictive bills during the 2021 legislative session, according to Walton’s office.

Mayor London Breed has 10 days to sign the ordinance into law.

Previous story
SOMArt’s annual Dia de Los Muertos exhibition honors SF artists and Latinx people killed by police
Next story
Plenty at stake for California and Newsom at climate conference

Just Posted

Dan Gorelick, far right, and fellow “creative technologists” who are blending music with their computer engineering knowledge at a “Rift in the Matrix Algorave” on Oct. 24, 2021. (Photo by Qjinqjin Jin)
Creative technologists pioneer thriving careers at the nexus of art and tech

‘The better technology looks, the more we’ll use it’

Salesforce Tower and several other buildings in downtown San Francisco can be seen through the fog; climate scientists report that The City’s beloved mascot may be on the decline. (Courtesy Engel Ching)
Is San Francisco losing its fog? Scientists fear the worst

This isn’t just an identity crisis for San Franciscans. It’s an ecological problem

London Breed, mayor of San Francisco, on May 26, 2021. Black women achieved a historic milestone as mayors of eight major American cities this year and political analysts say the record number points to “the age of Black women in politics.” (Bethany Mollenkof/The New York Times)
Eight Black women who run some of the biggest U.S. cities

By Jennifer Harlan and Giulia McDonnell Nieto del Rio New York Times… Continue reading

Google Street View images show 3418 26th St. in San Francisco in 2011, left, and in 2014. While inspector Christopher Schroeder said he repeatedly informed his superior, Patrick O’Riordan, of unpermitted, uninspected construction there, the Department of Building Inspection says it found out via an anonymous call after the project was largely completed. <ins>(Screenshots)</ins>
Editorial: San Francisco City Attorney must investigate allegations at Department of Building Inspection

Accusations of rule breaking merit further scrutiny, reform

The Bay Area is vying to be one of 16 communities,<ins> spread across the U.S., Canada and Mexico,</ins> to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup soccer championships. Games would be played at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. (Courtesy Bay Area Host Committee, World Cup 2026)
Bay Area launches bid to host World Cup games in 2026

FIFA officials pay San Francisco a visit as they tour prospective venues

Most Read