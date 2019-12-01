Supes to vote on expanding eviction protections for tenants

San Francisco supervisors are considering expanding regulations that prevent landlords from evicting tenants living in older buildings without good reason.

A Board of Supervisors committee is scheduled to vote Monday on legislation that would require landlords to have “just cause” for evicting tenants from buildings constructed after 1979.

Under current San Francisco law, landlords only have to show “just cause” including nonpayment of rent or breach of contract when evicting tenants from apartments built before 1979.

“We need a clear, uniform standard,” Supervisor Matt Haney, who introduced the legislation alongside supervisors Sandra Fewer and Hillary Ronen, wrote on Twitter. “No one should live in fear of arbitrary evictions.”

Haney said his proposal would build on upcoming changes to state law.

Newly signed Assembly Bill 1482, from Assemblyman David Chiu, D-San Francisco, will provide rent control and just cause-eviction protections to certain tenants around California beginning in January.

Haney called the bill “a huge win for tenants statewide” but said the legislation “still excludes thousands of tenants by leaving out all buildings built in the last 15 years, now and in the future.”

“In addition, AB 1482 also only goes into effect after you have been a tenant for a year, and has carveouts for certain types of housing,” Haney wrote. “Our legislation will include everyone, and won’t include the 1 year phase in. It’ll close the loopholes built into AB 1482.”

The legislation is supported by the Housing Rights Committee of San Francisco and San Francisco Tenants Union.

The vote is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Board of Supervisors Rules Committee.

