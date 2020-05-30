Supes to vote on Breed’s picks to serve on Police Commission

Mayor London Breed has nominated attorney Geoffrey Gordon-Creed, lef, and Alameda County prosecutor Nancy Tung to serve on the Police Commission. (Courtesy photo and Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Three San Francisco supervisors will have a chance to weigh in Monday on the nominees that Mayor London Breed has chosen to fill two empty seats on the Police Commission.

Attorneys Nancy Tung and Geoff Gordon-Creed are expected to face some community opposition as they make their case for why they should be confirmed as commissioners before the Board of Supervisors Rules Committee.

While Gordon-Creed is more of a political unknown, both he and former district attorney candidate Tung are being opposed by the local Democratic Socialists of America.

The DSA started an online petition slamming Tung for her positions in favor of arming officers with stun guns and against charging the officers who shot and killed Mario Woods.

“Tung has taken positions contrary to the views and values of most San Franciscans and should not represent us on the Police Commission,” the petition reads.

The petition also argued that Gordon-Creed has “no record of engaging on criminal justice issues or of representing communities impacted by policing policies.”

Supervisor Hillary Ronen, who chairs the Rules Committee, has also expressed concerns that both may be too close to the police to serve on the watchdog commission.

As a candidate in the November 2019 election, Tung received $500 from the San Francisco Police Officers Association but was not endorsed by the union.

And in the early 1990s, Gordon-Creed represented the Police Department as a deputy city attorney.

On the other side, Chinese community activists Sasanna Yee and Marlene Tran have started a petition to support Tung, noting her long tenure as a local prosecutor and experience handling police misconduct cases.

If confirmed, Tung would be the only Chinese American police commissioner in a city with a large Chinese population. “The Chinese community needs and deserves representation and a strong voice on the Police Commission,” the petition reads.

Gordon-Creed, meanwhile, has the support of City Attorney Dennis Herrera, who penned a letter saying that the nominee is “well versed in the complexity of policing issues.”

“Geoff has great respect for the difficulty of the job of policing, but he has progressive views on policing and mass incarceration,” Herrera wrote, arguing that Gordon-Creed would be an advocate for community policing and reform.

Gordon-Creed also has the support of his former boss, then-City Attorney Louise Renne, who served as a supervisor and is a past president of the Police Commission.

“Geoff represented the city and county in both state and federal courts on a wide range of matters, including police, fire, health, recreation and park and public transportation issues,” Renne wrote about his time as a deputy city attorney.

“I know he would be an excellent member of the commission.”

Gordon-Creed has worked in private practice since 1994 and has served on several boards including the Ethics Commission from 1995 to 1998. He is the husband of Presidio Trust CEO Jean Fraser.

The hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday.

The committee will vote on whether to refer the nominations to the full board with a positive recommendation, negative recommendation or no recommendation at all.

Under the City Charter, the Board of Supervisors has 60 days to approve or reject Tung or Gordon-Creed from the date Breed made her nominations, or else they are confirmed. Breed nominated the attorneys on April 16, giving the supervisors until June 15 to act.

Alongside Ronen, supervisors Gordon Mar and Catherine Stefani also sit on the committee.

If confirmed, Tung and Gordon-Creed would each serve four-year terms ending in April 2024.

