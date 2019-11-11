Supes to vote on $160M 258-unit supportive housing project with homeless service center

By August 2021, San Francisco is expected to open up a brand new homeless service center along with more than 250 studio apartments to house the formerly homeless on what was once a federally-owned parcel used as a parking lot.

The six-story mixed-use development at 1064 Mission St. will cost $16 million to build the homeless service center and $143.6 million to build the 258 units of housing, or $556,644 per unit, according to a budget analyst’s report.

Conceived initially in 2017 by late Mayor Ed Lee, the project is nearing final approval with construction slated to begin in January and conclude inAugust 2021.

The Board of Supervisors Budget and Finance Committee will vote on the project Wednesday.

The planned 20,000 square foot homeless service center will face Stevenson Street on the ground floor and second floor of the building new building.

The center will provide “a full range of on-site health services by [Department of Public Health] for people experiencing homelessness including: urgent care and transitional primary care services both for walk-in patients and those brought in by the City’s Street Medicine Team; dental care; behavioral health care, including substance use counseling and referrals; case management; podiatry; and nursing care, according to an Oct. 21 capital planning committee memo.

The City plans to relocate existing city services to the new center from 101 Grove St., the Department of Public Health building slated for an undetermined future use after it is seismically upgraded. That includes the Tom Waddell Urgent Care Clinic, which houses DPH’s Street Medicine program and dental services. These services will operate from out of the center’s ground floor, while the Homeless Outreach Team will operate from the second floor. A total of 147 staff are expected to relocate and work out of the center.

Relocation costs for city services are estimated at around $2 million, and stationing a deputy sheriff at the center during clinic hours of 8 am and 7pm will cost $485,222 annually, according to the budget analyst report.

Funding to build the homeless service center includes $3.45 million from the Department of Public Health’s budget, $5 million from the voter-approved 2016 Public Health and Safety General Obligation Bond and $5 million from borrowing known as certificates of participation.

The City’s share of the total $143.6 million cost for the supportive housing is $74.4 million, which includes $40 million the board and Mayor London Breed put toward the project earlier this year as part of a deal over how to spend $200 million the state returned to The City from its Educational Revenue Augmentation Fund, or ERAF.

The City’s share also includes $27.8 million from a state No Place Like Home grant for developing supportive housing for formerly homeless persons with serious mental illnesses.

The developer’s share of the cost includes $51 million in federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits.

The development is by Mercy Housing California and Episcopal Community Services. Of the total units, 103 will be for formerly homeless seniors, those aged 55 or older. Two of the units will be for onsite managers.

Episcopal Community Services plans to relocate to the site its training program Conquering Homelessness through Employment in Food Services.

If approved by the committee, the full board will vote on the project next week.