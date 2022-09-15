Bayview-Hunters Point sea level rise

This map shows sea level rise and its potential impact in the Bayview-Hunters Point area.

 Pathways Climate Institute and SF Estuary Institute-Aquatic Science Center

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors held a hearing Thursday morning on the fate of Hunter’s Point shipyard, the proposed location for a massive housing and commercial development that is contaminated with radioactive toxic waste.

After hearing from city officials at all levels of involvement and community members, Board of Supervisors President Shamann Walton motioned to reconvene about the topic at the next meeting on Sept 22. The severity of the issue was not lost: for the time being, he said,

Hunters Point Parcel G

Old buildings in Parcel G sit dormant at the Hunters Point Shipyard in this 2018 photo. Mayor London Breed said she is content with the remediation at the shipyard, following a civil grand jury report that found San Francisco is unprepared to address climate threats to the shoreline Superfund site.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

mhetherwick@sfexaminer.com