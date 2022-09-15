Old buildings in Parcel G sit dormant at the Hunters Point Shipyard in this 2018 photo. Mayor London Breed said she is content with the remediation at the shipyard, following a civil grand jury report that found San Francisco is unprepared to address climate threats to the shoreline Superfund site.
The San Francisco Board of Supervisors held a hearing Thursday morning on the fate of Hunter’s Point shipyard, the proposed location for a massive housing and commercial development that is contaminated with radioactive toxic waste.
After hearing from city officials at all levels of involvement and community members, Board of Supervisors President Shamann Walton motioned to reconvene about the topic at the next meeting on Sept 22. The severity of the issue was not lost: for the time being, he said,
“It's the least the Department of Public Health can do to have more eyes on the issue to monitor the concerns of contamination.”
Hunter’s Point is a former Naval base turned Superfund site, a title that allows federal agencies like the EPA to address hazardous polluted areas, either by cleaning up the area or holding relevant parties responsible for waste removal.
The site, which features flat, marshy infill and shallow groundwater, is threatened by sea level rise — and according to a June report by the Civil Grand Jury, the city is not prepared for the worst.
“Sufficient cleanup has not taken place for decades by the Navy, despite residents’ health suffering in Bayview/Hunter’s Point,” said Jasmine Jones from Greenaction, a nonprofit dedicated to health and environmental justice, at the Board of Supervisors meeting.
According to findings by the San Francisco Examiner, toxic waste at Hunter’s Point has been festering through neglect since the Navy began occupying the location during WWII. While the Navy is technically in charge of decontamination, the city’s response to the cleanup has been subpar.
“The Jury discovered that the process that governs the cleanup is forbiddingly complex, and essentially invisible within the City,” the Jury wrote in a report on June 14. “Yet the stakes for San Francisco in that process — for health, for environmental safety, and for the resilience of future development in the Shipyard — are enormous. But hardly anyone in the City is paying attention.”
The jury added that it cannot issue recommendations to the Navy or to the EPA and state regulators, but it does have influence inside the City. However, the following August, Mayor London Breed’s office refuted the Jury’s findings, citing the due process surveys conducted by the Navy. This led to the hearing today, which the Navy and EPA refused to attend.
Despite the Jury’s review, the Navy maintained that it accounted for current and future projections of sea level rise, in a statement read by Thor Kaslofsky, director of the Office of Community Investment and Infrastructure, at the Board of Supervisors meeting.
Not everyone held this position. Laura Feinstein of SPUR, a nonprofit public policy organization, emphasized during public comments that the Navy was missing a key element of its research — an updated look at the effects of groundwater rise.
“The science on groundwater rise is new, and hasn’t been integrated into commonly used tools for sea level rise planning,” said Feinstein. “There hasn’t been a rigorous study modeling groundwater rise focused on Hunters Point. Regardless of who pays for the study - the City or the Navy - the important point is that current scientific understanding of the impacts of groundwater rise at Hunters Point is sorely lacking.”
