The struggle over homeless services in The Haight will continue.
A new law will require The City to locate 20 units of temporary housing for young adults facing homelessness in the neighborhood — but it seems unlikely to ever actually happen.
Mayor London Breed will decline to sign the law, to which the Board of Supervisors gave final approval this month, her office confirmed to The Examiner. Nevertheless, the law will still take effect. It passed with unanimous support from the Board of Supervisors, rendering Breed's veto power meaningless. Still, her refusal to sign is a signal she does not support the bill.
Sponsored by Supervisor Dean Preston, the law requires The City to purchase or lease at least 20 units of transitional housing in the Haight-Ashbury District for homeless people between 18 and 29 years old. It mandates that The City report back to Supervisors on its progress within 120 days of the law taking effect and acquire the housing by March 31, 2023.
Supervisors shouldn’t expect to be pleased with any such progress report.
Breed plans to forge ahead with her own plan to provide between 50 and 80 units of permanent supportive housing for LGBTQ transition-age-youth (a term for adults between ages 18 and 29).
“This goes above what the legislation calls for and allows the City the flexibility to find the best site, and not be limited to a specific neighborhood,” Parisa Safarzadeh, Breed’s press secretary, wrote in an email to The Examiner.
But The Haight is exactly the neighborhood in which Preston wants these services. It’s in his district and has a well-earned reputation for providing refuge to young people in need of it.
As the name implies, Breed’s planned permanent supportive housing is also different from the transitional housing called for in Preston’s legislation. Transitional housing comes with a two-year deadline; permanent supportive housing does not.
The legislation is part of a long dispute between Preston and Breed’s administration about the right approach to providing homeless services in Preston’s district.
Preston pushed the city to buy the former Red Victorian hotel on Haight Street and transform it into transitional housing when the iconic building went up for sale in 2020. The administration declined, arguing that The Red Vic was in poor condition and lacked adequate bathroom facilities, among other reasons.
The Supervisor also criticized The City’s decision to abandon a plan for a drop-in homeless services center at the location of a former McDonald’s restaurant on Stanyan Street that had been used as a safe sleeping site at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Acquiring new transitional housing may be easier said than done.
The Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing reviewed Preston’s legislation in a May report and estimated that it would cost between $5.7 million to $9 million to purchase 20 new units of housing. The cost of actually operating a 20-bed shelter was estimated to be between $715,000 to $860,000 per year.
The City has $58.4 million left in its Our City, Our home fund earmarked for transition-age-youth housing, but spending it on shelter — including the transitional shelter stipulated in Preston’s legislation — is not allowed without a tweak to city law, according to HSH.
The City’s Real Estate Division looked in the neighborhood and did not find a single appropriate building for sale. Eleven were available for lease, but none of those were an entire building.