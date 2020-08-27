Supes committee approves Breed’s city budget proposal after funding raises for workers

Supervisor Sandra Fewer, chair of the Board of Supervisors Budget and Appropriations Committee, led discussions on how to cut Mayor London Breed’s two-year budget proposal. (Examiner file photo)

After deciding to fund raises for city workers and repurposing tens of millions of dollars for other spending priorities, a Board of Supervisors committee approved Mayor London Breed’s two-year budget proposal early Thursday.

The Board of Supervisors Budget and Appropriations Committee, chaired by Supervisor Sandra Fewer, voted at 2 am to approve Breed’s proposal after making changes following weeks of hearings and final discussions that lasted all day Wednesday and into Thursday.

The full board will vote to adopt it next month.

“This is an incredibly complex budget cycle as we struggle to address a pandemic, an economic recession, unresolved labor contracts and critical policy conversations about racial equity and the role of policing in public safety,” Fewer said before the five-member committee unanimously voted to support the proposal. “This budget reflects the priorities of the board to protect the most vulnerable, especially during this immense economic and health crisis.”

At 2:05am the Budget & Appropriations Committee approved the BOS Spending Plan for this year’s budget. Thank you Chair @SandraLeeFewer and your incredible team (go Chelsea Boilard!) for leading a collaborative process that balanced many competing needs and different perspectives. pic.twitter.com/5R4c9PrCdv — Rafael Mandelman (@RafaelMandelman) August 27, 2020

The committee made about $50 million in cuts to the general fund of Breed’s proposal and reallocated the money to fund other priorities. That includes $500,000 each member of the board had to spend on specific needs in their district.

A large share of the so-called “add-back” money came from the committee’s $26 million cut to the Police Department’s budget by slashing three of four scheduled academy classes and overtime spending amid the national movement to “defund” the police in reaction to the killing of George Floyd.

The committee also decided to use $59 million in reserve funds to pay for the raises of city workers that are scheduled to go into effect in December, among other things. When Breed introduced her budget proposal, she did not fund the raises and asked labor to defer them.

Labor leaders, however, criticized that decision.

The committee allocated $36.9 million of the total reserve funds to fund the 3 percent wage raises set to go into effect in December. The second year of the budget does not include funding for the raises but labor leaders and city officials have time to discuss the matter between now and next fiscal year.

The funding does not include police officers. who had agreed to a deal with the Mayor’s Office that deferred raises for two years. The board is expected to vote on the police agreement only after it approves the budget.

The reserve funds are contingent upon the passage of the gross receipts tax reform measure before voters on Nov. 3. Breed’s proposal assumed $300 million in new general fund revenue from the tax measure and placed about $59 million of it on reserve. It’s this reserve the committee reallocated.

Committee members praised the proposal.

“No one is going to be happy with everything that is in here but it’s a good product,” said Supervisor Rafael Mandelman.

Supervisor Shamann Walton said, “I feel good about where we are.”

The Mayor’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.







