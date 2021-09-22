In efforts to conserve San Francisco drinking water, which is supplied by the Hetch Hetchy Reservoir, officials are calling for increased reuse of non-potable water. (Courtesy California Department of Water Resources)

In efforts to conserve San Francisco drinking water, which is supplied by the Hetch Hetchy Reservoir, officials are calling for increased reuse of non-potable water. (Courtesy California Department of Water Resources)

Supes boost water reuse requirements for new buildings

‘Recycling will be increasingly necessary for our survival’

New buildings will need to collect and reuse much more water than what is required for existing buildings, after the San Francisco Board of Supervisors approved new regulations Tuesday.

The ordinance more than doubles the amount of water that new large buildings will be required to collect and reuse on site, said Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, its author. He said it also directs the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission to come up with a plan for expanding The City’s supply and use of recycled water.

“This summer of intense drought and terrible wildfires reminds us that the climate crisis is now, and it is not going away on its own,” he said. “We must dramatically and quickly reduce carbon emissions, but even as we pursue zero carbon emissions goals for our city and our world, water reuse and recycling will be increasingly necessary for our survival.”

The ordinance was endorsed by a union official, Larry Mazzola Jr., business manager of United Association Local 38 Plumbers and Pipefitters, according to a news release issued by Mandelman’s office.

“The reuse of water from on-site treated graywater systems for toilets and other non-potable uses are a proven way to reduce demand for potable water as California faces the threat of persistent water shortages,” Mazzola said. “This ordinance is a step in the right direction and will have a significant positive impact on jobs for our skilled and trained workforce to provide sustainable work opportunities moving forward.”

ConservationSan FranciscoWATER

Previous story
SF’s next big unicorns aren’t startups. They’re people
Next story
Your chance to weigh in: Should JFK remain closed to cars?

Just Posted

The Hotel Whitcomb on Market Street was one of many hotels that took in homeless people as part of The City’s shelter-in-place hotel program during the pandemic.<ins> (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)</ins>
Closing hotels could disconnect hundreds from critical health care services

‘That baseline of humanity and dignity goes a long way’

Pachama, a Bay Area startup, is using technology to study forests and harness the carbon-consuming power of trees. (Agustina Perretta/Courtesy Pachama)
Local startups remove carbon from the atmosphere—but is it an effective approach?

‘The key is to decarbonize as quickly as possible’

Golden Gate Park visitors may take a survey about options regarding private car access on John F. Kennedy Drive, which has been the subject of controvers during the pandemic. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Your chance to weigh in: Should JFK remain closed to cars?

Host of mobility improvements for Golden Gate Park proposed

Dreamforce returned to San Francisco in person this week – but with a tiny sliver of past attendance. (Courtesy Salesforce)
Dreamforce returns with hundreds on hand, down from 170,000 in the past

High hopes for a larger Salesforce conference shriveled during the summer

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said retail thefts in The City are underreported crimes. (Daniel Montes/Bay City News)
S.F. unveils initiative to tackle rise in retail thefts

Incidents are not victimless crimes, mayor says

Most Read