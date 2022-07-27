Guadalupe Elementary School in southeastern San Francisco has less than $10,000 in its PTA budget. As a result, the school has been unable to complete a mural, unable to get computers and unable to rival the schools that have the means to raise millions to support supplemental programming for students.
Meanwhile, the excess Educational Augmentation Revenue Fund — the amount remaining after The City has met the minimum cost of funding local school districts — holds over $350 million, which traditionally has gone back to The City.
In an unanimous vote Tuesday the Board of Supervisors — with Hillary Ronen and Myrna Melgar at the forefront — approved a ballot measure that would appropriate $60 million of that money annually to the Student Success Fund for the next 15 years.
“This funding source should have always been reinvested back into public schools and now is the opportunity to make this right,” said Melgar in a press release. “This Student Success Fund Charter Amendment will strategically support tools that have been proven successful in providing early interventions and addressing the learning setbacks students are facing.”
Should the ballot measure pass in November, the Department of Youth, Children and their Families would award eligible schools with up to $1 million in funding for the next 15 years.
The idea behind the student success grant is that schools would implement supplemental programming based on the needs of their students, with the goal of improving academic achievement and social emotional wellness. This programming may include academic intervention, tutoring, arts and culture programs, social and emotional support or programs to address the needs of families facing poverty and trauma.
The hope is that such programming will increase grade level-proficiency, reduce understaffing and staff turnover and ultimately boost district enrollment.
“We are finally returning our collective focus to student achievement and social/emotional wellness after a few rough years at the San Francisco Unified School District,” said Ronen in a Tuesday press release. “With a new Superintendent and school board who have committed to centering student outcomes and wellness, this fund will support schools to help students reach grade level in core academic subjects and provide wrap-around programs for emotional well-being.”
Despite concerns and questions from parents and city workers, negotiations resulted in the third draft of the amendment. The current version has the support of the SF Parents Coalition, Parents for Public Schools, the San Francisco Youth Commission and the San Francisco Labor Council, among others.
Changes that were made include reducing the fund amount from $70 to $60 million, reducing the duration from 25 to 15 years and clarifying school eligibility to prioritize low achievement and vulnerable students.
Although the San Francisco Department of Children, Youth and Their Families or the Board of Supervisors can establish additional eligibility criteria, schools applying for the grant must have a school site council that endorses its funding proposal, a community school coordinator or plans to hire one and a detailed plan to ensure they are serving students and families.
If Department of Children, Youth and Their Families determines the school is not ready to implement a student success grant, the department may award the school a technical assistance grant to help achieve capacity. The department can also award a district innovation grant to implement programs at low achievement schools or schools with a high number of vulnerable students.
Supervisor Matt Dorsey — who has historically been skeptical of charter amendments with budgetary set-asides like this one — was impressed by the safeguards in place. For example, if the city budget deficit is expected to exceed $200 million, The City can freeze appropriations to the fund at the prior year’s amount as low as $35 million. The same goes if there is a significant reduction in excess funds.
Funds can also be pulled from the reserve account that includes money left over from each year, the city’s Budget Stabilization Reserve or other budget reserve accounts.
Despite the confidence of the supervisors, it will be up to voters in November to decide the fate of the Back on Track: Student Success Fund Charter Amendment.