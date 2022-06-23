Mayor London Breed wants to pour millions of dollars into the post-pandemic recovery of downtown San Francisco and The Tenderloin, but the Board of Supervisors is worried those efforts are detrimental to other neighborhoods.
Breed has touted the proposed investments in downtown and the long-neglected Tenderloin neighborhood, but supervisors are pondering whether she has overcorrected. They are walking a fine line as they voice support for measures to address Mid-Market and the Tenderloin’s well-documented issues but clamor for more resources to be directed toward their own constituents.
“It's obvious that there is an attempt to pit neighborhoods against other neighborhoods,” Board President Shamann Walton said during a budget hearing on Thursday.
Specifically, Walton was advocating that the board’s Budget and Appropriations Committee reject $4 million in proposed spending on community development efforts in The Tenderloin. As with several other proposed investments in the mayor’s budget, supervisors pressed for details that were not readily available.
In budget hearings this week, supervisors combed through spending under Breed’s proposal and the mayor’s plans to reignite the city’s economic engine.
Breed’s budget proposal totals $14 billion and includes funding for programs like community ambassadors and increased police staffing — both of which the supervisors have questioned.
Supervisor Hillary Ronen, who chairs the Supervisors’ Budget and Appropriations Committee, warned city departments that those that don’t come to an agreement on spending with the Supervisors’ Budget and Legislative Analyst — who provides the board with opinions on the budget — would receive a strict inspection from the board.
Ronen and her colleagues have pledged to rein in spending this year. They have received requests for life rafts from community organizations, including those whose pandemic-related funding is drying up. With cuts to the mayor’s budget, freed-up money could be allocated to these organizations.
“Cut, baby, cut,” Supervisor Ahsha Safai repeated throughout the hearings.
Still, the week’s hearings have demonstrated a pattern — supervisors questioning not only what the mayor’s budget funds, but more specifically, how those resources are distributed through the city.
“I think for this committee, the job is to not just look at one neighborhood, but all neighborhoods in San Francisco,” said Supervisor Connie Chan, whose district encompasses The Richmond District.
Breed’s proposed budget includes $4.2 million for community investments in the Tenderloin through the Planning Department, but the Budget and Legislative Analyst noted that “a detailed project description and expenditure plan have not been developed.”
Planning Director Rich Hillis outlined some potential uses of the money for the funding — such as developing a “yellow brick road” to designate safe passage through The Tenderloin — and noted the potential projects in The Tenderloin would actually exceed $4.2 million.
Still, noting the lack of details on the proposal, Chan likened the approach to “throwing spaghetti on a wall and seeing what sticks.”
Safai listed a number of departments with new investments in the Tenderloin, "all focused on this neighborhood in a very concerted manner." But he also said his district includes a high number of boarded-up storefronts.
"We need investment, too," Safaii said.
Overall, the Office of Economic and Workforce Development’s budget wouldn’t normally raise an eyebrow. Its $156.6 million proposal is $4 million, or 2.6%, above last year’s spending, an increase mostly due to the recovery efforts championed by Breed.
The budget includes funding for a pilot program “to market test new uses and business models to fill ground floor vacancies,” and a Street Vibrancy Fund to support community events. It provides continued funding for the community ambassadors who flooded the streets during Breed’s Tenderloin Emergency Initiative.
The budget includes $16.9 million to sustain the community ambassadors in the Tenderloin and Mid-Market areas, as well as $2 million for welcome ambassadors and retired police community ambassadors, who would be stationed in “tourist nodes” like downtown BART stations.
As with the Planning Department, Supervisors also asked the Office of Economic and Workforce Development to return with more details on its proposed programming.
The budget would increase the 249 full-time community ambassadors in the Tenderloin and downtown to 302 next year, according to the Budget and Legislative Analyst, a number supervisors could look to scale back to save as much as $4.5 million.
Supervisors are required to approve a budget by Aug. 1 and return it to Breed for final approval or a veto.