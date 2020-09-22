Supes approve $13.6B city budget in a 10-1 vote

Mayor London Breed offers the ceremonial signing pen to Supervisor Sandra Lee Fewer after signing The City’s $12.3 billion budget for fiscal years 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 at the Richmond District Neighborhood Center on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. The Board of Supervisors approved this year’s budget Tuesday. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

San Francisco approved a $13.6 billion city budget Tuesday after closing a more than $1.5 billion deficit caused by an economic downturn due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a 10-1 vote, the Board of Supervisors approved the budget proposal introduced on July 31 by Mayor London Breed after the board’s Budget and Appropriations Committee spent August making changes.

The vote comes after The City extended the deadline for approving the budget as it strove to get a handle on the impacts of the sudden economic crisis. It avoids layoffs, dips into funding reserves and relies on the passage of this November’s ballot measure to amend the gross receipts tax to help generate revenue.

Supervisor Sandra Fewer, who chaired the board’s budget committee, said she was “extraordinarily proud of this budget,” highlighting changes the board made to “serve our most vulnerable residents in the midst of a pandemic and serious economic recession.”

“We invested deeply in the restoration of services, food security, rental assistance, COVID response, and racial equity for Black communities and communities of color hardest hit,” she said.

Breed and Supervisor Shamann Walton worked together to include in her budget proposal $120 million over two years of law enforcement funding to reinvest in the Black community in response to the police killing of George Floyd, which inspired a nationwide “defund the police” movement.

“This investment will lead to real change,” Walton said.

But Supervisor Catherine Stefani, the only “nay” vote, said the board arrived at a budget proposal that “is fiscally irresponsible and fails to provide enough support to those who need it most: our small business community and our more than 200,000 newly unemployed neighbors.”

Stefani said that Breed’s proposal “offered a strong starting point with her proposal that closed a historically large budget deficit – without layoffs – and provided $5 million in small business relief.

“But the budget as amended is untenable,” Stefani said.

She took issue in particular with the use of reserve funds, as Breed previously did.

Stefani’s position drew backlash from her colleagues, who strove for a unanimous vote.

The budget committee had made about $50 million in general fund changes to put toward other spending priorities and decided to use $59 million reserve funds to pay for the raises of city workers that are scheduled to go into effect in December, among other things.

Breed had called for labor unions to forgo raises in her budget proposal or face layoffs. Police and fire unions struck a deal over their pay raises; other labor unions refused to negotiate, and the board instead made changes in Breed’s proposal to fund 3 percent wage hikes in the current fiscal year using reserve revenues, totaling $36.9 million.

Police and fire delayed their 3 percent wage hike and could also see new wage hikes in 2021 and 2022 under an agreement pending approval before the Board of Supervisors.

Fewer has defended the board’s use of the reserve, noting there remains a balance of more than $750 million in reserve funds.

“The total savings to the General Fund for FY 2020-21 is $12 million, FY 2021-22 is $29 million and FY 2022-23 is $11 million,” said a Sept. 15 memo from the Department of Human Resources to the Board of Supervisors. “The remainder of the City’s labor organizations declined to engage in discussions.”

Supervisor Matt Haney praised the board for funding the pay hikes.

“Our frontline workers, our city workers, our nurses, the people who are literally saving lives right now, it means so much … that we are having their backs,” Haney said. “They should not take a hit in this moment. We have a reserve. We have prepared for this. We have made commitments to them. We should honor those commitments.”

The full board will take a second and final vote on the budget next week.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

