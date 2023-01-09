Settling a controversy that erupted abruptly last month, the Board of Supervisors voted to reappoint labor attorney Cindy Elias to a second four-year term on the Police Commission on Tuesday.
Elias’ reappointment became a flash point between progressives and moderates.
It was finalized months before her term was set to expire in April and over the objection of four supervisors, who pushed for the board to delay a vote and weigh its options.
Public safety became a defining issue of San Francisco politics in 2022 and cast a shadow over the reappointment of Elias, a labor attorney who was unexpectedly voted by her colleagues to be the commission’s president last year.
The Police Commission’s work will help determine the constraints under which police respond to residents’ persistent concerns over property crime, violence targeting Asian Americans, and open-air drug dealing.
Many who objected to Elias’ reappointment have pushed for The City to take a more aggressive approach to reining in crime. Elias’ supporters praised her role in The City’s progress on policing reform, which came under renewed scrutiny following protests sparked nationwide by the killing of George Floyd in 2020.
The Police Commission is arguably The City’s most high-profile commission. It sets policies for the San Francisco Police Department. It also reviews charges of police misconduct levied by the Police Department against its officers and can set punishments.
Elias’ reappointment divided allies of Mayor London Breed and the board’s more progressive members.
Supervisor Aaron Peskin moved to reappoint Elias in December. That prompted speculation that Peskin feared Elias could not win a majority of the Board of Supervisors’ support when its newest (and moderate) member, Joel Engardio, took office in January.
Peskin and the board ultimately pushed the vote to January — allowing Engardio to take his seat and have a vote — but sponsored a nonbinding resolution in support of Elias’ reappointment that supervisors adopted last month.
“It is not uncommon for this Board of Supervisors, or for that matter, the mayor, to reappoint before the expiration of terms … commissioners who are doing a great job,” Peskin said on Tuesday.
Engardio noted that public safety is a key issue for residents of the Sunset District, which he represents. He asked the board to delay the vote, but failed to win the support of a majority of his colleagues.
“The Police Commission has a big say in how police can and can not do their job, so we must take appointments very seriously,” Engardio said.
Those who joined him in opposing Elias’ reappointment — Supervisors Matt Dorsey, Rafael Mandelman and Catherine Stefani — focused mostly on the reappointment process and Elias’ positions on policing issues, rather than her qualifications and fitness for the role.
She spoke briefly on Tuesday, touting the commission’s work during her tenure. In an attempt to assuage Engardio’s concerns, she noted the commission now posts any proposed policy on its website for at least 30 days to allow public review and input.
“I’ve created pathways and opportunities for engagement,” Elias said.
Breed’s majority on commission
Underlying the debate was its political implications.
The mayor’s office has traditionally had the advantage in influence over the Police Commission. The mayor appoints four of the commission’s members, compared to three by the Board of Supervisors.
But Breed’s sway over the commission has been tested in recent months.
Even though Breed picked the majority of its members, the panel voted last September to select Elias as its next chair. That decision irked Breed’s allies, and led to the revelation of her office’s controversial practice of requiring commission and board appointees to sign preemptive resignation letters.
Prior to Elias’ ascension to the presidency, the commission had not been led by a Board of Supervisors’ appointee since Julius Turman in 2018.
weighing pretext stops
The Police Commission has a slate of important work on its plate.
It continues to wrestle with a proposal to limit the Police Department’s ability to conduct pretext stops, in which officers scan for minor traffic infractions to stop a driver and search for evidence of a more serious crime.
Pretext stops are blamed for heightening racial disparities in policing, and major civil rights organizations have called for The City to abandon the practice.
The policy is on the Police Commission’s agenda for its Wednesday meeting and could result in a vote.
