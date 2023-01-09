190306-sfe-policecommissionersfile-017

Labor attorney Cindy Elias will serve a second term on the Police Commission.

 Examiner file

Settling a controversy that erupted abruptly last month, the Board of Supervisors voted to reappoint labor attorney Cindy Elias to a second four-year term on the Police Commission on Tuesday.

Elias’ reappointment became a flash point between progressives and moderates.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

ashanks@sfexaminer.com

Tags

You May Also Like