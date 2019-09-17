SF supervisors call on health department to”pause” planned relocation of mental health patients

San Francisco supervisors Hillary Ronen and Matt Haney are urging health officials to hold off on relocating more than a dozen mental health patients as legislators wrangle over alternatives to cutting beds in the facility that currently houses them.

Last month, some 18 patients living the Adult Residential Facility on the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital campus received 60-day relocation notices informing them that the department planned to repurpose 41 of the 55 beds in that unit as temporary shelter beds. The residents were asked to relocate to another unit reserved for seniors in the hospital’s Behavioral Health Center by October 19.

Nurses at the hospital are opposing the change, arguing that it jeopardizes long-term beds in exchange for short-term care, and have said that the impending relocation has destabilized ARF clients, all of whom are suffering from severe mental illness. Ronen and Haney are expected to introduce a resolution on Tuesday that would direct the health department to rescind the relocation notices, and to “meet and confer” with “all unions representing affected employees” prior to repurposing the beds.

The department would also be required to consult with the community impacted by the ARF bed reductions, including the residents.

Health department officials have told the San Francisco Examiner that the department stopped admitting patients to ARF about a year ago due to understaffing in that unit, as well as

state regulatory issues related to “staff behavior” that the department is working to resolve.

“The decision to close the ARF was abrupt and reckless, done without any consultation with the workers there or the patients. It has caused incredible anxiety and put many patients in dangerous situations that could lead them to be back out on the street,” said Haney on Tuesday, adding that the health department “needs to press pause on this abrupt decision.”

Per the resolution, “Residents began showing signs of anxiety and decompensation upon receiving the notice to relocate.”

Supervisors Gordon Mar and Sandra Fewer have already backed the resolution, which will likely move before the full board of supervisors for a vote next week. It is the third piece of legislation to address the bed reductions within the ARF.

Earlier this month, Supervisor Rafael Mandelman introduced an ordinance that would require the health department to open and fill all 55 ARF beds by June 30, 2021, among other things.

But Ronen and Haney took issue with this time frame, and followed up with a separate ordinance that would require the City to operate no less than 55 residential treatment beds for mental health clients at all times and to create an “urgent hiring” plan to sufficiently staff the facility. That ordinance is scheduled to be heard at the full board on Oct. 17.

Both ordinances must still go through the legislative process, which can be time consuming. The resolution introduced Tuesday, however, aims to immediately protect the ARF residents by stopping the transfer of patients while officials work out long-term solutions, Ronen said,

“These are people with the most severe mental illness — stability is key to their wellbeing,” said Ronen. “This resolution is about the wellbeing of staff and patients, while we as an elected body and the department are having a debate and disagreement over how we should be investing money and providing leadership on this issue.”

The resolution is supported by unionized workers at the hospital, who have collected more than 1,200 signatures on a petition to “save the ARF,” which they plan to deliver to Health Department Director Dr. Grant Colfax on Tuesday. The hospital workers are also hoping to sway the department to reverse its decision to repurpose the beds with a letter penned by citywide case management staff and signed by over 50 psychiatrists, social workers and other clinicians.

“Nurses, health care workers and residents at the ARF strongly oppose the closure of this facility, because of how it will impact the health and safety of extremely vulnerable mentally ill people,” said Jennifer Esteen, a psychiatric nurse with the health department who works directly with ARF staff and clients, in a statement on Tuesday. “We strongly support Supervisor Ronen and Haney’s ordinance to keep the facility permanently open, but also need immediate action so that clients do not end up on the streets.”

