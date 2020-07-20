Supervisor seeks to pause Hub plan for racial and social equity analysis

Rezoning expected to bring thousands of new housing units to area around Van Ness and Market

Supervisor Dean Preston on Monday will move to pause a major rezoning plan known as ‘The Hub” that is expected to bring thousands of new housing units to the area around Van Ness and Market Street until a racial and social equity analysis is conducted, the Examiner has learned.

Preston is expected to introduce the motion at the Land Use and Transportation Committee to delay the redevelopment plan, estimating it would take about six months for City Hall to conduct equity analysis.

However three major projects included in the 84-acre Hub plan area will likely move out of committee, including a 31-story residential building at 98 Franklin St. The other two expected for approval are a mixed-use, 45-story building at 30 Van Ness Ave, and a 55-story project at 10 South Van Ness Ave.

The remaining 15 parcels included in the rezoning plan would be placed on pause under Preston’s proposal.

“They are not ready, in my opinion, to move forward today,” Preston said. “I believe it is in the best interest of the city, particularly given the reasonable requests for a race and equity study to be completed, to address these other parcels in a phase two of the Hub Area plan. The stakes here are very high.”

The proposed delay is likely to meet with dismay from housing advocates who don’t want to imperil thousands of housing units, some of whom spoke about the plan at a committee meeting last week.

“This plan has been incubating for about five years,” Mike Chen, a YIMBY Action member, said at the time. “There’s been a lot of thought by this staff. This provides a lot of community benefits that will provide a lot of affordable housing.”

The San Francisco Planning Commission in May approved the Hub plan, which is expected to bring about 15,000 residents to the area. Under the plan, the new height limits approved for 18 projects where the Western Addition, South of Market, Civic Center, and Mission neighborhoods meet would bring an estimated $964 million in public benefits through affordable housing, transit, childcare, and other fees.

Several public commenters argued before the Planning Commission approval that the plan lacked deep racial and socioeconomic analysis, an objection with which commissioners Milicent Johnson, Kathrin Moore and Theresa Imperial appeared to agree.

“There is absolutely more work to be done,” said Johnson, who voted to approve the Hub package in May. “We need to prioritize staffing and funding in order to deepen our analysis and that analysis needs to be done in coordination with communities we’re planning in.”

In June, the Planning Commission unanimously approved a resolution that called for the Planning Department to center racial and social equity by developing strategies with communities of color.

With the matter before the Board of Supervisors, community groups including from the Central City Coalition pushed for the pause at last week’s Land Use and Transportation meeting, when Preston delayed a vote to Monday.

The affordability of the new residential units was a point of concern, as was the potential for increased pressure on the roughly 21,000 existing rent-controlled units in the area, particularly in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

“It’s dangerous to count on trickle-down economics to solve our issues,” said Angelica Cabande, director of South of Market Action Network. “We are tired of seeing our neighbors and our cities being gentrified. We need a real equity plan that will prioritize equity here in San Francisco.”

