Supervisor Peskin entering treatment for alcohol dependency

San Francisco Supervisor Aaron Peskin said Thursday he will be entering treatment for alcohol dependency.

In a statement, the District 3 supervisor thanked his friends, family, colleagues and staff for standing by his side as he confronted his personal issues.

“After serious consideration, I have decided to enter into alcohol treatment under the guidance of professionals,” he said. “I stand by my long legislative and civic record but must also take full responsibility for the tenor that I have struck in my public relationships — for that, I am truly sorry.”

He added, “I take seriously my duties and responsibilities as a community member and public official and remain deeply committed to the issues and legislative agenda that I have pursued on behalf of the people of San Francisco for two decades.”

Peskin was first elected to the Board of Supervisors in 2000 and served for eight years, then was elected to the board again in 2015. His district includes neighborhoods like Nob Hill, North Beach, Chinatown and the Financial District.

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Q&A: The father of California’s assault weapons ban slams recent overturn by federal judge

Just Posted

Cyclists and pedestrians enjoyed the car-free Great Highway between Sloat Boulevard and Lincoln Way. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner/2020)
Debate over Great Highway’s closure represents a much larger San Francisco problem

Last month, a sign appeared in the window of the popular Outer… Continue reading

Melanie Herrera, Dearbhla O’Neill and Jerome Bishop enjoy a drink inside Maggie McGarry’s Bar in North Beach after San Francisco entered the Yellow Tier, allowing to reopen at 25-percent capacity on Thursday May 6, 2021. (Jordi Molina/ Special to the S.F. Examiner)
California reopens June 15: Here’s what you need to know

By Ben Christopher CalMatters California’s grand reopening day is almost here, but… Continue reading

Supervisor Peskin entering treatment for alcohol dependency

San Francisco Supervisor Aaron Peskin said Thursday he will be entering treatment… Continue reading

San Francisco Supervisor Myrna Melgar has introduced legislation that would provide at least 16 weeks of leave for new parents.. <ins>(Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)</ins>
SF measure would provide maternity leave protections for elected officials and appointees

In 2006, then-Supervisor Michela Alioto-Pier became the first elected official in San… Continue reading

State Sen. David Roberti holds up an Uzi and 30-round ammunition clip in a photo that appeared in the March 27, 1994 edition of The Examiner.<ins> (AP file photo)</ins>
Q&A: The father of California’s assault weapons ban slams recent overturn by federal judge

While much has changed over the last four decades, much hasn’t. In… Continue reading

Most Read