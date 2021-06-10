Supervisor Peskin entering treatment for alcohol dependency

San Francisco Supervisor Aaron Peskin said Thursday he will be entering treatment for alcohol dependency.

In a statement, the District 3 supervisor thanked his friends, family, colleagues and staff for standing by his side as he confronted his personal issues.

“After serious consideration, I have decided to enter into alcohol treatment under the guidance of professionals,” he said. “I stand by my long legislative and civic record but must also take full responsibility for the tenor that I have struck in my public relationships — for that, I am truly sorry.”

He added, “I take seriously my duties and responsibilities as a community member and public official and remain deeply committed to the issues and legislative agenda that I have pursued on behalf of the people of San Francisco for two decades.”

Peskin was first elected to the Board of Supervisors in 2000 and served for eight years, then was elected to the board again in 2015. His district includes neighborhoods like Nob Hill, North Beach, Chinatown and the Financial District.

