After losing a hostile and tightly contested bid for reelection, one might assume that 2022 was Gordon Mar’s toughest year in office.
But compared to 2021, this year — which will be his last representing the Sunset district on the Board of Supervisors — was a breeze.
Last year, the Great Highway’s pandemic-related closure to vehicles reached a boiling point in Mar’s district, which is dominated by single-family homes and many residents who rely on cars to commute. Blocks away, neighbors bitterly resisted the development of an affordable housing complex at 2550 Irving St.
Derided as a housing obstructionist by YIMBYs, Mar’s decision to support the Irving Street project spawned flyers plastered in the neighborhood that declared Mar a “communist pedophile” and accused him of “grooming children.”
The San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted on a proposal by Supervisor Gordon Mar that would, for a three-year pilot program, maintain the car-free weekends on The Great Highway.
“It’s really been concerning to see how toxic the political discourse has become in the city,” said Mar, who recalled a protest outside his house by opponents of the Irving Street development.
So, 2022? Not so bad, all things considered.
When he lost to challenger Joel Engardio, Mar became the first elected incumbent supervisor to lose a race for reelection in more than 20 years in San Francisco.
Despite the pain of losing a close election — Mar ultimately fell short by fewer than two percentage points — he was overcome by a single emotion: relief.
“This has been so stressful, the work. ... I appreciate the opportunity to just step back,” Mar said.
Mar spoke to The Examiner as he packed up his office. He reflected on the accomplishments of his first and only term in office, the evolution of the Outer Sunset, and the contentious politics of the westside’s District 4.
S.F. Legislators passed a bill that will force large private employers to cover the lost wages of any employees who are military reservists or members of the National Guard called to service or training.
Progressive in Sunset?
Mar’s loss to Engardio was heralded as a historic victory for political moderates — a claim impossible to dismiss. But Mar argued his own win four years ago was equally significant, given the Sunset’s 20-year history of electing relatively moderate supervisors.
When he ran for office in 2018, Mar was a labor organizer and unabashed progressive who laid out a progressive vision for The City.
That same vision apparently didn’t resonate in 2022, but Mar feels like that was partly out of his control.
“The election outcome (in 2022), I really do feel like it was a result of broader trends and feelings in The City that were separate from my record of accomplishments,” Mar said.
Mar’s detractors would disagree.
Mar did not support the recalls of either three school board members or of District Attorney Chesa Boudin, both of which received the overwhelming support of Sunset voters. It might have cost him a shot at reelection, but Mar stood by his decision through the end, maintaining that recalls should be reserved for gross misconduct by public officials.
“Obviously (there is a) strong sentiment out here in District Four to address the increase in property crime and anti-Asian hate in a get tough on crime approach,” Mar said. “I didn’t necessarily support that approach, and I focused on alternative approaches and solutions to the real concerns that the constituents had around public safety.”
Instead of recalling Boudin, which Mar described as a simple solution to a complex problem, he spearheaded a public safety plan that included initiatives like a program to supply homeowners with security cameras, escorts for senior citizens and increased foot patrols by police officers.
“That’s an example where a progressive leader can respond to real concerns of their constituents in progressive ways that can still be popular, and also I think help move people’s thinking around how to solve really complex issues,” Mar said.
Accomplishments
When Mar points to concrete accomplishments, they were often the byproduct of compromise.
As he left office, he shepherded passage of a three-year pilot program that will keep the Great Highway closed to cars on the weekends. The highway has split safe streets activists and motorists, and Mar pitched his proposal as the best possible balance between the two camps, allowing car commuters easy travel on weekdays.
“That’s a major and perhaps one of the most long-lasting changes or impacts that we’ve had on the Sunset district,” Mar said.
Mar also points to a 135-unit affordable housing project for educators that broke ground this year on 43rd Avenue, as well as the affordable housing development at 2550 Irving St. as highlights of his tenure.
District 4 has its fair share of controversy.
The Sunset, and the westside more broadly, is the focus of much of The City’s plans to develop more than 80,000 new units of housing in the coming years.
“Particularly around housing and transportation issues, there’s a feeling that the eastside perspective on these issues is being forced on the Sunset and the westside right now, not just here in The City but now increasingly through state laws around housing,” Mar explained.
Long-term Sunset residents, especially, “just want to keep things the way they’ve been,” and began “feeling the need to be more aggressive in their advocacy.”
After campaigning for the successful recalls of school board members and District Attorney Chesa Boudin earlier this year, Joel Engardio steered toward dissatisfaction toward District 4 Supervisor Gordon Mar.
“Myself and my staff had to spend a lot of time listening to folks, our constituents, on these issues … it led to some challenges in me not being able to address their concerns to their satisfaction,” Mar said.
The climate
Those concerned by climate change lauded Mar’s work and lament the loss of his presence in city government.
He cosponsored The City’s climate emergency declaration in 2019 and commissioned a 2021 analysis of how much it would cost to decarbonize San Francisco homes. Even as he prepared to leave office, Mar sponsored a successful resolution urging The City to include climate-related initiatives in its capital project plans.
“Gordon Mar is a quiet hero and we will so miss him,” said Joni Eisen, a member of environmental advocacy group San Francisco Tomorrow.
Still, Mar wishes he could’ve done more.
“I feel like we weren’t able to move the ball forward toward really bold climate action strategies as I would’ve wanted to,” Mar said. “I was able to work with the really active and committed climate action advocates and community to at least push the issue more than it had been here in City Hall.”
The response to climate change will have to be led by the Board of Supervisors, Mar said, because the mayor’s office has been “all talk and no action.”
Supervisor Connie Chan lauded Mar’s work on environmental issues and advocacy for workers’ rights. She also lamented that, with Mar’s departure, she is now the only Asian American on the Board of Supervisors. Asians make up more than one-third of The City’s residents, according to 2020 Census data, but now account for just one of 11 seats on the Board of Supervisors.
Chan stressed that Asian voters are not a monolith. Just as the three openly gay members of the board don’t necessarily represent the entire political spectrum of the LGBTQ community, “the same goes for the Chinese and API community.”
“The sentiment should actually be voting (for) more diverse points of view and more diverse representation,” Chan said.
The future
Though he left some work unfinished, Mar said he leaves office optimistic about government.
And he won’t rule out running for office again someday.
“At least as an advocate and a leader, I’m still interested and committed to being involved, including possibly as a public official in the future,” Mar said. ”I’m still working on a personal level sorting things out to figure out what the best role is for me.”
