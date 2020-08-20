Supervisor Gordon Mar tests positive for COVID-19

Supervisor Gordon Mar is the first San Francisco elected official to report a positive COVID-19 test result. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Supervisor Gordon Mar has become the first elected official in San Francisco to test positive for COVID-19, he announced Thursday.

“As all of us should, I’ve been getting tested regularly for COVID-19 since the onset of this public health crisis,” Mar said in a statement. “Today, my test result came back positive for COVID-19. My family is getting tested immediately. Fortunately, my symptoms are minor, and I will continue to work remotely to serve my constituents.”

Mar said he would “continue working remotely with my colleagues to expand critical protections for workers, businesses, and residents.”

He continued, “I ask every person in San Francisco to please take this pandemic seriously, take the steps required by our public health orders, and take care.”

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

