Dennis Herrera, head of the S.F. Public Utilities Commission, was admonished by the Sunshine Ordinance Task Force for failing to disclose what he has discussed in meetings, which is required by city law.

The Sunshine Ordinance Task Force blasted Public Utilities Commission chief Dennis Herrera at its meeting on Sept. 7 for failing to disclose what he has discussed in meetings, which is required by city law, noting that his office promised to do so when he violated the same law in 2020.

Members of the task force, which oversees open-records issues for The City, expressed dismay at Herrera, who was city attorney for two decades, for failing to obey part of the city administrative code he shaped.

