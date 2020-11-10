While it was bright in Dolores Park early in the week, meteorologists say clouds and rain are on the way. (Samantha Laurey/Special to S.F Examiner)

While it was bright in Dolores Park early in the week, meteorologists say clouds and rain are on the way. (Samantha Laurey/Special to S.F Examiner)

Sunny skies to give way to rain by end of the week

Bay Area skies stayed mostly sunny Tuesday, but rain boot season may finally be upon us, with light showers expected by the end of the week and heavier rainfall possible the following week, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain is expected to hit The City Thursday night through Friday morning, along with an increase in winds. A second round of heavier showers is expected Friday evening to early Saturday, with strong winds.

However, a break in the rain will arrive by Sunday, when drier weather is expected.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Brayden Murdock said San Franciscans can expect about an inch of rain over a five-day period.

“So it’s not exactly drastic, but again it’s rain and that’s something we’ve been needing for some time,” said Murdock.

The Bay Area will be spared heavier rainfall for now, but there is potential for a storm next Wednesday if a wetter weather pattern develops.

Early risers can also expect morning low temperatures to steadily increase throughout the week.

