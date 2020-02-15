Substitute teacher accused of traveling overseas to have sex with minors

Federal prosecutors in San Francisco announced Friday the indictment of a 64-year-old man who allegedly traveled to Vietnam multiple times in order to have sex with boys as young as 11 or 12 years old.

According to the indictment, Paul Marshall Bodner, a San Francisco resident, traveled to Vietnam between July 2015 and August 2016 numerous times, where he engaged in illicit sexual conduct.

In at least two of the trips, he traveled specifically for the purpose of engaging in illicit sex. The illegal sex acts with minors allegedly occurred at a hotel in Ho Chi Minh City, prosecutors said.

The indictment charges Bodner with three counts of travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, and one count of engaging in illicit sexual conduct in foreign places.

Bodner was scheduled to appear in San Francisco Federal Court on Friday for a hearing to determine his detention status pending trial.

If convicted, Bodner faces for each count a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, a life term of supervised release, a $250,000 fine, and restitution if appropriate, prosecutors said.

Bodner previously worked as a substitute teacher at the San Francisco Unified School District up until March 2019, according to district officials.

The district said it never received any complaints of inappropriate behavior by Bodner during his time there. All SFUSD employees are required to undergo a full FBI and U.S. Department of Justice criminal background check, school district officials said.

