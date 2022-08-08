The race to represent South of Market on the Board of Supervisors in November features two frontrunners who both pitch themselves as best-equipped to help end its notorious open drug dealing and overdose epidemic.

Though the two have different resumes and backgrounds, it can be difficult to distinguish their rhetoric on public safety.

Supervisor Matt Dorsey, the San Francisco Police Department’s top spokesman until his appointment to the seat in May, will look to defend his position against Honey Mahogany, who worked in the same office as an aide to Dorsey’s predecessor, Matt Haney.

Their pitches to voters are far from subtle.

Mahogany’s campaign website prominently pledges “safe streets.” Dorsey’s top tagline promises he is “fighting for a safer San Francisco.”

In interviews with The Examiner, Mahogany and Dorsey agreed that the San Francisco Police Department is understaffed; they insisted on consequences for people who deal drugs; and they spoke about the need to restore order to the streets of District 6.

Perhaps one clear distinction between the two candidates is that Dorsey endorsed the recall of former District Attorney Chesa Boudin, while Mahogany did not. But Mahogany aired little criticism of the more stringent drug enforcement policies that Boudin’s replacement, Brooke Jenkins, unveiled last week. Dorsey, too, openly embraced Jenkins’ policies.

The new District 6 is different from the one Haney represented. Due to the city’s redistricting process — and, more specifically, the rapid population growth of the district in the last decade — District 6 no longer includes the Tenderloin. In addition to SOMA, it encompasses Treasure Island and Mission Bay.

The perception among many residents is that The Tenderloin’s challenges have steadily seeped into surrounding neighborhoods, including SOMA in District 6. Of the 297 fatal drug overdoses in San Francisco between January and June, 15% occurred in SOMA, trailing only Nob Hill and The Tenderloin.

Experience

Dorsey is leaning into his personal experience as an addict in recovery. He believes he can represent people with whom he has shared experience as an addict, and he warns against normalizing rampant, open drug use.

Mahogany was Haney’s top aide and helped craft his policies. She is pointing to her history as a City Hall staffer, Democratic Party leader and business owner.

If elected, both would be firsts — Dorsey the first openly HIV-positive elected supervisor, and Mahogany as the first openly transgender elected supervisor.

Early indications are that Mahogany and Dorsey are the clear front-runners, having pulled in significantly more campaign donations than either of the other two candidates — Ms. Billie Cooper and Cherelle Jackson — who have not filed campaign finance disclosures and have a minimal campaign presence.

Citywide polls have consistently shown crime and addiction to be top issues for San Francisco voters. In District 6, about 59% of voters supported the recall of San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin earlier in June, following a campaign that largely centered on the perception that crime was spiraling out of control. (About 55% of voters citywide supported the recall).

But if voters are looking for an outsider in this election to address those issues, they should look elsewhere on their ballot, as both Dorsey and Mahogany are enmeshed in San Francisco politics.

Mahogany worked in Haney’s office as a legislative aide for his entire tenure and is the chair of the San Francisco Democratic County Central Committee.

Dorsey, too, is no stranger to City Hall. Prior to joining the Police Department, he worked for 14 years in the City Attorney’s Office as an advisor and communications director. He was appointed to fill Haney's seat after Haney won election to the state Assembly earlier this year, a decision viewed as a snub to Mahogany, who openly sought the job.

But the longtime insider believes he brings an outside perspective to the job. Dorsey said the city’s drug overdose epidemic is “personal to me" as an addict in recovery.

A drug epidemic

During his two years working for the Police Department, Dorsey listened in on a monthly call with the Medical Examiner’s Office as it reviewed the latest drug overdose data.

“It was hard to be a part of this city that is capable of doing great things, especially on public health, and to know that I am one bad decision away from being that number that I'm looking at,” Dorsey said.

Mahogany has a master’s degree in social work from UC Berkeley and has had a long career in the field, which includes work with people who have addictions.

“I deeply respect the recovery community, and I also know there’s a difference between lived experience and actually doing the work to get people into recovery,” Mahogany said.

Dorsey said he decided to seek elected office after watching the political debate over Mayor London Breed’s Tenderloin Emergency Initiative and proposed crackdown on drug dealing late last year.

The debate convinced Dorsey that The City is, itself, the obstacle to progress on mitigating open-air drug use, drug dealing and overdose deaths. Those issues are not a failure of public health or policing, but of politics, he said.

“I think the Board of Supervisors could benefit from having somebody who could speak from a place of lived experience, to say that what we are enabling and normalizing in San Francisco — with these open air, drug scenes, and brazen drug dealing, and all the associated ills — is hurting and killing addicts. And it's losing the legitimacy of our city government for those we serve,” Dorsey said.

Mahogany faces an uphill battle as the challenger to an incumbent, but she does not lack name recognition. She garnered national attention by performing on Ru Paul’s Drag Race, but she’s made a reputation for herself as a community leader in San Francisco, including as the first executive director of the Transgender District, which encompasses several blocks of The Tenderloin and SOMA and advocates for the interests of transgender people.

Mahogany looks at the District 6’s social issues and sees them as a reflection of The City's failure to staff services — including the police department — to a level that actually meets the community need. She bills herself as a "practical progressive," and said there have been clients in her history of social work who "really benefited from a little bit of encouragement."

"We definitely need to get people into services, but there also has to be a level of accountability," Mahogany said.

As a resident and a co-owner of the shuttered Stud Bar, Mahogany said she understands the public safety issues that SOMA faces and how they impact small businesses.

When asked how she differs from Haney, Mahogany said "I'm much more interested in making sure we address the issue of public safety." The people most affected by the inability to improve public safety, she added, are "poor people, people of color (and) small business owners."

She spoke of Chinese elders and families with children who are afraid to leave their homes. She described how a friend in SOMA was shot in the leg by someone yelling homophobic slurs.

"People have legitimate cause to be concerned about what's happening on the streets," Mahogany said.

Working in the District 6 office, Mahogany said she pushed for funding the MidMarket Vibrancy and Safety plan, which flooded downtown streets with Urban Alchemy's community ambassadors.

But her key concern with the plan, she said, was funding it to "the extent that it adequately addressed the problem."

"If you just do it in certain areas, that activity gets pushed to another place," Mahogany said.

That gets to a core criticism of Breed's sweeping initiatives in the Tenderloin — that they haven't ended open air drug dealing and homeless encampments but simply forced them into other neighborhoods.

Dorsey said he plans to propose broad policies to address drug dealing.

Dorsey — who supports the concept of supervised injection sites — has aired a proposal to create “right to recovery” zones around treatment facilities, in which police would prioritize enforcement of drug laws. He acknowledged his approach might be to the chagrin of some advocates.

“(Supervisors) are the ones who have to say that this is a public health issue. And it's a public safety issue. And it's a housing issue. And it's supportive services. And it's a mental health issue,” Dorsey said.

If The City wanted to create recovery zones like Dorsey has proposed, they already could have, Mahogany said.

"It is not something that we actually need to legislate, so to me it just seems unnecessary and I don't know there is even the political will to get this passed,” she added.

With well more than a decade working in City Hall, Dorsey said he knows how departments work and can get them to work together. He’s plotting out a “sober new deal,” which would aim “to make sure that we're doing everything we can to create job training opportunities, providing jobs, student loan opportunities” and more for people in recovery.

Mahogany said harm reduction — an approach to addiction that focuses on providing addicts with services like safe syringe access — needs to be a part of the solution and she endorsed them while working in Haney’s office.

But she said The City also has an obligation to address street conditions.

“I walk throughout the district all the time, and it’s not uncommon to see a group of folks shooting up by a kids’ playground. That is dangerous, if a needle is left there on the ground and kids are walking by,” Mahogany said.