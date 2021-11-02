Street cleaning pilot app expands to improve 311 response

In an effort to improve efficiency of San Francisco’s 311 response service, Mayor London Breed, shown here in a 2020 press conference, announced that The City will expand a pilot app for Community Benefit District (CBD) street cleaners. (Daniel Montes/Bay City News)

In an effort to improve efficiency of San Francisco’s 311 response service, Mayor London Breed announced that the city will expand a pilot app for Community Benefit District (CBD) street cleaners.

The Connected Work App program will send referrals directly to CBD workers in the field to respond in real time, followed by a photo and notification to the person who submitted the request.

The pilot program initially started with the East Cut CBD, where community members could submit garbage and graffiti clean up requests to street cleaners. Resolution times improved dramatically at this level, according to pilot data. On average, CBD street cleaners resolved loose trash requests in five hours, compared to 34 hours citywide, and graffiti removal requests in public spaces took 13 hours, while citywide average response takes nine days on average.

The pilot program will be expanding to the Downtown, Fisherman’s Warf, SOMA West, Tenderloin and Yerba Buena CBDs.

Historically, all 311 street cleaning requests in the city were handled by Department of Public Works employees. Often times, Public Works employees would arrive to the scene and find that CBD members already cleaning in the community took care of the issue earlier, according to the Mayor’s press release.

“We are working hard every day to improve how we deliver services for our residents, especially around keeping our City clean,” said Mayor London Breed in a press release. “We have so many great City workers and private partners who are working hard to clean up our streets and get rid of graffiti and other garbage, and this will allow us to be more efficient and respond faster when our residents call for service. This is all part of our efforts to work together to make our City shine.”

